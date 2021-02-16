Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Wednesday: Thomas Opens Up About His Desires
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 17 reveal Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will finally open up about his desires. He tells Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) what's on his mind, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Voices His Thoughts

Thomas has never stopped loving Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). He even admitted it to her recently. However, he also wants her to be happy. If she wants Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), he vowed to support her.

Vinny stops by Forrester Creations to visit his old friend. He's happy Thomas has recovered so well after his brain surgery.

Nobody knows the designer like Vinny does. His friend knows he has been obsessed with Hope for years. So it's only natural for him to question if Thomas still has feelings for the blonde.

The designer will be able to open up to his buddy. He's no longer living at the Logan estate and can speak freely at the office. He also knows Vinny can keep a secret.

He tells his pal that Hope's happiness is the most important thing for him. Thomas feels she has already been put through so much and she only deserves the best.

Of course, things will take an interesting twist when Thomas finds out Liam is going to be a father again. However, he's expecting a baby with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), not his wife. The Forrester heir is protective of his sister and will undoubtedly be furious Liam has hurt Hope again.

Vinny Offers To Help Out

The Inquisitr reported that Vinny's just a nice guy who wants to help out. He will do anything for the designer and pledges his loyalty to him again.

He even offers to help Thomas win Hope. It appears as if Vinny believes he could bring about some kind of change.

The former drug dealer will tell his pal about his new job. He shares that he dislikes clocking in after enjoying his freedom in the past.

Vinny has a white jacket draped over his arm,as he speaks to Thomas. This could indicate that he works in a medical facility or a lab.

Could he have access to the DNA test results? Is it possible that he has already tampered with the swabs and that Liam is not the father of Steffy's baby? Vinny knows his friend stands a better chance with Hope if she's angry with her husband.

As for Thomas, it's uncertain if he has turned over a new leaf. He recently asked Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to hold him accountable. He wants to win back their trust, but only time will tell if he's just manipulating everybody again.

