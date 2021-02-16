Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Antje Utgaard Sports Insanely Short Crop Top While Posing In A Rolls-Royce
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Antje Utgaard sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday, February 16, when she teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a racy new post. The American Playboy model took to her account to upload a smoldering photo of herself rocking an insanely short crop top that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The shot featured Utgaard sprawling on a beige leather seat with maroon details on the edges. The emblem emblazoned on the back indicated she was posing in a Rolls-Royce.

Utgaard was dressed in a skimpy ensemble that included a very short top with a cropped hemline that sat high on her breasts, leaving quite a lot of underboob on display. On her lower body, she wore nothing but a pair of black panties that rose up to her low stomach while sitting higher on the sides, baring her curvy hips.

Utgaard wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled down in soft curls that fell onto her shoulders.

Utgaard accompanied the post with a teasing message. She asked her fans to caption the picture, promising to follow back the person who came up with the best one.

She also credited Maddie Young for the snapshot and revealed that her bronzed look was courtesy of Pureorganictan.

The post didn't need much time at all to start getting traction. Within the first hour, it has garnered about 10,000 likes and over 180 comments. Unsurprisingly, her followers flocked to the comments to try their hardest at coming up with witty remarks while praising Utgaard's beauty and body.

"'Babe, grab me the popcorn, a soda, and my pants... Ok fine, I'll take 2 out of 3,'" one user wrote.

"Buckle up for your safety as it's going to be a bumpy ride," replied another one.

"You are really so splendid as always, I love your outfit and your eyes and your lips so much," a third fan chimed in.

"I will not shut up, love. Pass the buttered popcorn and give papa a smooch...your cuter than A Rodgers, AA.. but id never make a pass at u," added a fourth admirer.

Utgaard often takes to her Instagram feed to share images that highlight her enviable body. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently uploaded a slideshow with two photos of herself sitting on the floor with her legs wide open. She placed her hands in between her thighs, leaning forward seductively. Utgaard had on a black two-piece bathing suit with an asymmetrical design that added an interesting vibe to the shoot. She completed her look with a matching bucket hat.

