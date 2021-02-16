Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to thank her followers for all their love and support one year after she dropped the single "Honeymoon Fades." Her post included photos of the former Disney starlet rocking a look that was a bit racy while hugging a huge teddy bear. The response to the share made it evident that the honeymoon phase with Sabrina has not ended for her fans.

In the pictures, the 21-year-old "Skin" songstress wore two different looks that were both white, which is a color she wears often. The first was a dress with a romantic vibe. It had a strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a gauzy A-line skirt. She wore it while sitting on a small gold-trimmed table with one knee up. She posed inside a room with vintage decor that included an antique radio, an oval mirror with an ornate gold frame, an old Campbell's soup can, and numerous framed photos on the wall.

The rest of the images showed the Work It star rocking a skimpy outfit that included a pair of white panties. The undergarments had a wide elastic waistband and generously cut sides that showed a glimpse of her pert derriere. She teamed the undies with a cropped peasant blouse that boasted a sensual off-the-shoulder silhouette. The garment was crafted out of thin fabric and pieces of elastic, which were used to create an elegant draped effect.

While wearing the revealing outfit, Sabrina got down on her knees outside. She posed with her arms wrapped around the neck of a gigantic teddy bear as she gave the camera a sultry stare. Her long, blond hair was teased on top and curled at the ends for a classic, glamorous look. This pic was followed by a closeup that featured the singer dreamily gazing at the camera with her hands resting on her upraised knee and her chin propped on top of them.

Next, Sabrina showed off her toned legs as she posed standing up indoors with her stuffed companion in her arms. For her final photo, she was captured lying on a silk sheet and resting the side of her face on her arm.

Her fans awarded her pretty pics with over 1.6 million likes and 4,000 comments.

"Love you and the song!!" read one message left in the comments section of her post.

"You really kept all these pictures from us for a year? how dare you," quipped another fan.

"Everyday in this fandom, supporting you and loving you, feels like a honeymoon phase, the only difference is, it will never fade," a third admirer wrote.

