Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Rocks A Minuscule Bikini While Enjoying A Canned Beverage In Miami

Cindy Prado flaunted her famous bikini body in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer shared the post on February 16, and it's earned her nothing but praise.

The photo captured Cindy posing outside in Miami Beach, Florida. She chose a beach as her backdrop and tall palm trees and buildings stretched as far as the eye could see. She stood in the center of the frame, facing her chest toward the camera and gazing into the lens with her lips slightly parted. She held a canned beverage in one hand and draped her other one near her side.

She flaunted her amazing figure in a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors. It had a floral-print pattern with different shades of blue and pink that popped against her all-over glow. On her upper half, she rocked a halter-style top with skinny straps that crisscrossed in front of her neck. They attached to pair of tiny cups with generous spacing that showcased her ample cleavage. Cindy wore a sheer white coverup as a second layer and one end draped off of her toned bicep.

Cindy teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. They had a scoop front that hit a few inches below her navel, leaving her rock-hard abs entirely in view. She pulled its string sides up high on her hips, tying them in dainty bows. The tight fit highlighted her trim midsection and waist, while the high-rise design showed off her killer stems.

She wore her long blond locks in a center part and loose waves that spilled over her back and shoulders. Cindy kept her accessories simple, rocking a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a ring to match. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a set of trendy oval sunglasses.

In her caption, Cindy joked that she enjoyed a romantic walk on the beach with her beverage.

Fans loved the latest post and it's quickly amassed more than 14,000 likes and 160-plus comments.

"I cannot take my eyes off your photos, from your eyes. I decided to write, can I talk to you?" one fan asked.

"Making us so jealous over here in the UK! Looking amazing," raved a second follower, adding series of red hearts to their message.

"You are so beautiful ma'am," a third user praised.

"Hot and beautiful like always never Change keep up the amazing content also please reply by a comment not a like so hot it would mean the world to me if you reply," wrote a fourth person, along with a few flames.