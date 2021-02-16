Khloe Terae Turns Heads In A Checkered Bikini In Smoldering Bathtub Video

Khloe Terae turned heads on Tuesday, February 16, when she treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new post. The Canadian model and influencer took to her popular account to share a video in which she struck a series of seductive poses in a bathtub as she rocked a stylish swimsuit.

The video-clip started out by showing Terae sitting sideways on the edge of the tub. She tugged at her bikini top and bottoms, drawing attention to her assets. She arched her back, making her toned booty pop. She then turned to face the camera, putting both legs in the water, which contained a host of rose petals floating on the surface.

Terae rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a checkered print in light blue against a white background. The top featured a bandeau design that narrowed in the middle where a ring teased a bit of her chest. She paired it with matching bottoms with a U-shaped waistband that highlighted her hourglass shape.

Terae's blond hair was brushed back and styled in large wavy strands that gave off bombshell vibes.

She set the video to the song "Happiness Is a Butterfly" by Lana Del Rey and accompanied it with a matching caption making reference to it. Terae also used the space to reveal that her suit was courtesy of Montce Swim.

The post was an immediate success with her followers. In under an hour, the video has attracted more than 1,500 likes and over 70 comments. They took to the comments section to leave sweet messages inspired by her caption and also to remark on her amazing figure and overall beauty.

"Very cute and beautiful! Beautiful bust, body, long legs, sexy and attractive! (^з^) I love you," one user raved.

"Welcome back! You're the brightest butterfly of them all," chimed in another one of her fans.

"You are really a beautiful woman. I want to know you," a third fan added.

"Honey you're TRULY the LOVE of my Life looking absolutely Gorgeous Hun," a fourth admirer gushed.

Terae isn't one to keep her sensational figure to herself, as those who follow her will. She recently uploaded another sizzling post in which she was seen dressed in a "noire bunny" costume that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She turned her booty toward the camera, leaning into a blank wall. Rocking a G-string, Terae showcased her bare buns. She completed her look with a pair of black bunny ears and thigh-high stilettos.