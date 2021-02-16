Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 16, 2021
Khloe Terae Turns Heads In A Checkered Bikini In Smoldering Bathtub Video
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Khloe Terae turned heads on Tuesday, February 16, when she treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new post. The Canadian model and influencer took to her popular account to share a video in which she struck a series of seductive poses in a bathtub as she rocked a stylish swimsuit.

The video-clip started out by showing Terae sitting sideways on the edge of the tub. She tugged at her bikini top and bottoms, drawing attention to her assets. She arched her back, making her toned booty pop. She then turned to face the camera, putting both legs in the water, which contained a host of rose petals floating on the surface.

Terae rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a checkered print in light blue against a white background. The top featured a bandeau design that narrowed in the middle where a ring teased a bit of her chest. She paired it with matching bottoms with a U-shaped waistband that highlighted her hourglass shape.

Terae's blond hair was brushed back and styled in large wavy strands that gave off bombshell vibes.

She set the video to the song "Happiness Is a Butterfly" by Lana Del Rey and accompanied it with a matching caption making reference to it. Terae also used the space to reveal that her suit was courtesy of Montce Swim.

The post was an immediate success with her followers. In under an hour, the video has attracted more than 1,500 likes and over 70 comments. They took to the comments section to leave sweet messages inspired by her caption and also to remark on her amazing figure and overall beauty.

"Very cute and beautiful! Beautiful bust, body, long legs, sexy and attractive! (^з^) I love you," one user raved.

"Welcome back! You're the brightest butterfly of them all," chimed in another one of her fans.

"You are really a beautiful woman. I want to know you," a third fan added.

"Honey you're TRULY the LOVE of my Life looking absolutely Gorgeous Hun," a fourth admirer gushed.

Terae isn't one to keep her sensational figure to herself, as those who follow her will. She recently uploaded another sizzling post in which she was seen dressed in a "noire bunny" costume that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She turned her booty toward the camera, leaning into a blank wall. Rocking a G-string, Terae showcased her bare buns. She completed her look with a pair of black bunny ears and thigh-high stilettos.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.