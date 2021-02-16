Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Victoria Villarroel Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Blue Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Victoria Villarroel slayed in a sexy two-piece swimsuit for her most recent Instagram post on Monday, February 15. The Venezuelan model stunned her 1.5 million followers with three snapshots of herself flaunting her insane killer physique and ample assets.

In the racy snapshot, Victoria looked nothing short of gorgeous wearing a skimpy electric blue bikini. The top boasted tiny cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest. The lined swimwear protected the babe's buxom curves from exposure. Her décolletage was on full display, thanks to the garment's plunging neckline, and its snug fit pushed her breasts upward, causing her cleavage to pop.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms that featured a simple design but were still revealing. The waistline sat a few inches below her navel, highlighting her slim waist and taut stomach. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area and even displayed her tan lines. The bright-colored set was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

The first pic featured Victoria in her skimpy swimwear posing confidently in front of the camera. The hottie could be seen inside a hut that had tall posts and yellow walls. Her right hand held her phone and angled it away from her body to get the best shot. She wore a straw hat and looked straight into the lens, offering a small smile.

In the second snap, Kylie Jenner's former assistant posed in front of a mirror. She sat on a flat surface with her body angled to the side. Notably, she bent one of her knees, the stance emphasizing her perky buns. This time, she held the mobile device with her left hand and angled it in front of her face as she took the selfie.

In the last image, Victoria struck a sultry pose in an infinity pool. The lower half of her legs dipped in water, though the rest of her body remained dry. The influencer raised her left foot and placed her hands on her breasts. She looked down and smiled. The vast ocean, rock formations, and the blue sky filled with clouds made up the background.

Victoria left her long brunette hair down and unstyled. She sported several accessories with her beach day attire, including gold necklaces, rings, bead bracelets, and a belly chain.

In the caption, she wrote a greeting for her fans. She also revealed her bikini came from Monday Swimwear, tagging the brand.

Many of her online supporters couldn't get enough of the new share. The picture raked in more than 135,000 likes in less than a day. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 370 messages. While several raved about her bombshell curves, some avid admirers praised her beauty.

"Your Monday is definitely better than any of us. You look so beautiful!" one fan praised.

"Wow! You look lovely in blue," wrote another follower.

