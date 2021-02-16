Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021
Second Minor Accuses Lincoln Project Co-Founder Of Sexual Harassment
News
Anna Harnes

Another teenager has accused former Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of "aggressively" sexually harassing him. The latest accusation adds to the growing scandal surrounding the former John McCain advisor and his cohort of former Republicans who have waged war against Donald Trump. The allegations come on the heels of dozens of young men voicing similar complaints, in addition to a 14-year-old boy.

"I am here to say that I have made contact with another minor who was sexually harassed by John Weaver," reporter Ryan Girdusky stated while on Fox News's "The Ingraham Angle," via the New York Post.

The reporter added he would remain vague with details as the victim was still underage.

"He is still a minor today. He doesn't want his name to come forward because he is a minor," Girdusky continued.

"John Weaver aggressively sexually harassed him. … there's possibly more [accusers] to come," he added.

Already, Weaver had been under attack for sending lewd messages and even unsolicited graphic images to employees, as well as offering career advancement in exchange for sex acts. He resigned in January.

However, the scandal continues to grow after several outlets have claimed that other leaders in the anti-Trump group knew and kept silent about the misconduct -- with some accusing the pundits of prioritizing their mammoth fund-raising abilities.

For example, women-focused news outlet The 19th recently claimed that Steve Schmidt, another co-founder of the super PAC, reportedly knew about his colleague's sexual misconduct since last March, despite the fact that he had previously stated he only found out in January. Schmidt resigned from his position over the weekend -- though for different reasons.

Meanwhile, George Conway, who was previously one of the leaders of the Lincoln Project -- though is potentially more well known for being the husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway -- harshly criticized the organization in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning.

"An investigation is necessary. But it has to be thorough, and not a whitewash. And the lying has to stop. It's clear now that, as early last *March*, the people who were in operational control of the Lincoln Project were told of Weaver's predations. Enough is enough. LP needs to waive the NDAs and come clean," he wrote.

Since the Lincoln Project launched in November 2019, it managed to raise around $90 million. Some experts have questioned how the money has been used by the Lincoln Project's leaders after it emerged that only a third of the total went to advertisements related to the 2020 elections.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Rick Wilson, who is another leading member of the group, is currently facing scrutiny over possible wire fraud.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.