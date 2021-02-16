Second Minor Accuses Lincoln Project Co-Founder Of Sexual Harassment

Another teenager has accused former Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of "aggressively" sexually harassing him. The latest accusation adds to the growing scandal surrounding the former John McCain advisor and his cohort of former Republicans who have waged war against Donald Trump. The allegations come on the heels of dozens of young men voicing similar complaints, in addition to a 14-year-old boy.

"I am here to say that I have made contact with another minor who was sexually harassed by John Weaver," reporter Ryan Girdusky stated while on Fox News's "The Ingraham Angle," via the New York Post.

The reporter added he would remain vague with details as the victim was still underage.

"He is still a minor today. He doesn't want his name to come forward because he is a minor," Girdusky continued.

"John Weaver aggressively sexually harassed him. … there's possibly more [accusers] to come," he added.

Although the Lincoln Project has still not responded to the many allegations of sexual harassment by their co-founder John Weaver, they did take down the webpage that featured him as a founding member pic.twitter.com/zACK9o1h2a — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 13, 2021

Already, Weaver had been under attack for sending lewd messages and even unsolicited graphic images to employees, as well as offering career advancement in exchange for sex acts. He resigned in January.

However, the scandal continues to grow after several outlets have claimed that other leaders in the anti-Trump group knew and kept silent about the misconduct -- with some accusing the pundits of prioritizing their mammoth fund-raising abilities.

For example, women-focused news outlet The 19th recently claimed that Steve Schmidt, another co-founder of the super PAC, reportedly knew about his colleague's sexual misconduct since last March, despite the fact that he had previously stated he only found out in January. Schmidt resigned from his position over the weekend -- though for different reasons.

Meanwhile, George Conway, who was previously one of the leaders of the Lincoln Project -- though is potentially more well known for being the husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway -- harshly criticized the organization in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning.

"An investigation is necessary. But it has to be thorough, and not a whitewash. And the lying has to stop. It's clear now that, as early last *March*, the people who were in operational control of the Lincoln Project were told of Weaver's predations. Enough is enough. LP needs to waive the NDAs and come clean," he wrote.

Since the Lincoln Project launched in November 2019, it managed to raise around $90 million. Some experts have questioned how the money has been used by the Lincoln Project's leaders after it emerged that only a third of the total went to advertisements related to the 2020 elections.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Rick Wilson, who is another leading member of the group, is currently facing scrutiny over possible wire fraud.