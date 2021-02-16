Dasha Mart Bares It All In Transparent Teddy While Demonstrating Her Flexibility In Bed

Dasha Mart took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her 2.1 million followers a massive thrill. The Russian bombshell bared her jaw-dropping curves in completely see-through lingerie, posing in bed for a four-part series in which she put her insane flexibility to good use.

The Playboy hottie smoldered in a super revealing mesh teddy that accentuated her hourglass figure in all the right places. The clear number was cinched at the waist with a chic black belt, which matched the trim on the top and the spaghetti shoulder straps. Although the one-piece had a rather tame neckline that grazed above her cleavage, her busty chest was left in full view of the camera by the transparent fabric. Dasha made sure to blur out her privates, keeping the look from becoming too NSFW.

The teddy featured cheeky bottoms trimmed with lace, which bared her buns and ensured that all eyes were glued to her perky posterior. The sheer garment was sprinkled with numerous tiny stars, which added a playful touch to the risqué look without taking any attention away from her curves. Dasha paired the smoking-hot lingerie with shiny black stilettoes, which sported fiery-red soles. The babe wore the elegant heels only in the first photo, taking them off afterwards to showcase her chic French pedicure.

The blond beauty stunned fans with her balletic agility as she posed with her legs up in the air. She leaned on her shoulder blades and propelled her booty upward, placing her hands on her waist for support. She stretched out one leg and bent the other, tucking her arched foot behind the back of her knee in a coquettish pose that echoed vintage pin-up.

The following slide spotlighted a different part of her anatomy, giving fans a close-up view of her busty assets. Dasha displayed her unrestricted chest as she sprawled face-up in bed, tilting her head back and allowing her tresses to spill down the edge of the mattress. She posed sideways, flashing her toned backside in addition to flaunting her buxom curves.

The model lounged on her side for the third snap, showing off her lithe figure and lissome legs as she gracefully bend one knee. She raised one hand to caress her cheek, and brushed her hair over her shoulder, exposing her chest.

The final picture showed her snuggling her knees to her bosom as she lay on her back.

According to a tag on her post, the photos were taken at the Arlo NoMad hotel in New York. Dasha posed on a bed surrounded by massive windows, which offered a grandiose view of the city and flooded the room with sunlight. The smokeshow gave off sultry vibes as she basked in the golden rays with her eyes closed, either showing off a beaming smile or parting her lips in a provocative expression.

The suggestive snaps seemed to have sent quite a few pulses racing among her online admirers, judging by the gushing remarks in the comments section. Fans rewarded the post with about 350 messages and upwards of 17,400 likes, all within the first two hours.

"Queen," said Valeria Orsini, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

"Amazing," wrote Daniella Chavez, followed by a heart.

Nina Serebrova chimed in with three fire emoji. Alexa Collins commented three heart eyes.

"Omg you go girl this is so lit," penned one of Dasha's less famous followers.

"Those two construction guys over on the other building in the orange shirts are having the best day of their life's [sic]," quipped another Instagrammer.

Just last week, Dasha turned heads by posing in sexy red lace lingerie for a steamy photoshoot ahead of Valentine's Day. She flaunted her cleavage in a bondage-inspired bralette, which she paired with skimpy panties that showed off her hips and thighs. That upload racked up over 32,700 likes and 560 comments on Instagram.