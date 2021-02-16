WWE News: Lacey Evans' Pregnancy Is Real, But Ric Flair Isn't The Father

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE superstar Lacey Evans cut a promo announcing that she was pregnant. Her red brand boyfriend, Ric Flair, implied that he was the father during the show, suggesting that the revelation was part of the angle that the on-screen couple is currently involved in. However, Wrestling Inc has reported that Evans is legitimately pregnant and will reportedly take time off from the company.

As the report pointed out, WWE officials only learned about Evans' pregnancy on Monday, which forced them to change the direction of the storyline hours before the show was set to air. The "Sassy Southern Belle" was supposed to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but those plans are no longer in place.

Incorporating the pregnancy into Evans' ongoing romance angle with Flair could indicate that officials want to return to the storyline when she returns to action down the line. It is currently unclear how management feels about the news, however, given that Evans was featured in a prominent title storyline on the red brand's weekly show.

The report didn't state when Evans plans to return to the squared circle, though it will most likely be toward the end of the year or sometime in 2022. As Becky Lynch's pregnancy has shown, officials seem more than happy to give their performers time off to become acquainted with their newborns before summoning them back to work. "The Man" gave birth back in December, but she isn't expected to lace up her boots again until closer to WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

As the Wrestling Inc article highlighted, Evans already has a daughter named Summer. She was featured on the company's programming during Evans' feud with Sasha Banks, indicating that "The Sassy Southern Belle" is more than happy to bring aspects of her real-life into the product for the sake of telling dramatic stories on the screen.

While many fans will be unhappy to learn that Evans won't grace their television screens for the foreseeable future, they might be reassured knowing that she's prone to providing life updates on social media. She has also used image-sharing platforms to entertain her admirers with some sultry snaps on occasion.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Evans teased intimate relations with Flair in January when she uploaded a shot of her wearing very little. A cut-out of the Hall of Famer was visible in the background, which showed that she's been having some fun with the controversial angle.