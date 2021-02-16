Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Wednesday's 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: DNA Results Devastate Liam & Finn
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 17 reveal that both Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will grapple with the test results. The doctor told Liam he will be a father again, as shown below. As the two men struggle to come to terms with the unexpected news, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) also try to figure out their next steps, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam's Sorry But Hope's Not Buying It

Hope is furious. As The Inquisitr reported, the blonde lashes out after the doctor shares her husband is the father of Steffy's baby. She feels betrayed because she trusted them to keep their hands to themselves. Liam was spending plenty of time at the cliff house because of Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and she needed to believe there was nothing fishy going on between him and his ex.

Now that the truth is out, she doesn't know if she can forgive him. It would have been easier to sweep his betrayal under the rug if her stepsister was not pregnant with his child. But now Liam and Steffy's family is expanding and the baby will always be a reminder that he was unfaithful to her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Spencer heir will beg Hope to forgive him. He repeatedly tells her he wants a future with her and their family. But the blonde is growing tired of his apologies and may feel he doesn't deserve another chance.

Steffy Comforts A Devastated Finn

Since he met Steffy, Finn has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be a dad. Now that he has learned Steffy is not expecting his child, he has a lot to deal with. He's devastated she's carrying her ex-husband's baby.

The physician feels down and wonders if there's even a place for him in her life. She and Liam are expecting another kid and he has to watch from the sidelines.

Steffy tries to reassure him. She wants to raise the infant with him because she wants to spend her life by his side. She doesn't have a future with Liam and she begs him to remember his promises.

Previously, Finn indicated he would stay with Steffy even if the paternity results showed he wasn't the father. She wants him to keep his word and stay with her.

But the physician needs to deal with his feelings. He's hurting and needs Steffy to acknowledge his emotions. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate he will eventually come through and decide to support Steffy. However, he will draw a line in the sand and set clear boundaries with Liam.

