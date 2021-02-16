Holly Sonders Bares Her Booty In Denim Bikini Bottoms & Skintight Top

Holly Sonders gave the people what they wanted in a brand new Instagram snap on Tuesday. The former Fox Sports host told her 550,000-plus followers that she was delivering on a request to pose in a jeans and T-shirt-type photo. However, the model put her own sexy spin on the snap.

Holly exuded confidence as she opted to wear a pair of barely there denim bikini bottoms. The gold enthusiast bared her perfect booty in the high-cut garment as it clung to her curvaceous backside snugly while exposing her muscled hips and tiny waist.

She added a skintight white top to the ensemble. Holly appeared to go braless under the shirt, which boasted long sleeves and thin material that clung to her ample bust.

She stood with her pert posterior facing the camera. She arched her back and placed both arms in front of her. She pushed her chest out while looking over her shoulder with a flirty smile.

In the background, a white rug and a small potted plant could be seen. Holly reminded her supporters in the caption that they asked her for more photos such as that one, adding a winking emoji to tease them further.

She parted her long dark hair to the side and styled her locks in loose strands that curled at the ends and hung down her back.

Holly's supporters immediately began to share their appreciation for the racy post by clicking the like button more than 1,100 times in just 10 minutes. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 40 remarks about the snap during that time.

"Gorgeous lady with a fantastic body," one follower wrote.

"You look amazing hun," declared a second fan.

"TREMENDOUSLY STUNNING BOOTYLICIOUS BOOTY," a third admirer gushed.

"So cute, hot, and beautiful all at once," praised a fourth user.

Holly never seems to disappoint with her steamy snaps. Her fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show off some major skin in her photos, which often accentuate her rock-hard abs, killer legs, and incredible cleavage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she showcased her bare chest underneath an open see-through top, adding a lace skirt and sexy heels to spice up the look. That post also proved to be popular with her fans. As of this writing, it has pulled in more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments.