Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Celebrities

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

February 16, 2021
Abby Dowse Displays Thong-Clad Buns As She Sprawls Out In Bed
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse rang in the new week on Monday with a sultry share for her 2.9 million followers on Instagram. The Aussie hottie put her thong-clad booty on show while lounging languidly in bed, and received more than 44,660 likes from her eager audience.

The sizzling blonde gave fans an eyeful of her toned buns by modelling a pair of super skimpy Calvin Klein panties. The hot-pink number had a bright-white waistband that accentuated her small waist and was inscribed with the brand name in sleek black font. The palette flattered Abby's deep, honeyed tan, leaping out at the viewer against her bronzed skin.

The smokeshow coupled the vivid underwear with a simple white crop top that allowed her sculpted midriff to be admired. She finished off the cozy look with pink-and-white long socks, which sported a crude message on the soles.

Abby showcased the saucy writing by kicking up her feet and suspending them in the air. The garment received a lot of attention in the comments section, as fans flocked to compliment Abby's seductive appearance.

"Lmaooooo those socks are amazing. Looking all cute and innocent then sneakily flashing the socks," said one follower.

"I get it and agree," chimed in another user.

"Hottest beeeeb," wrote fellow Aussie influencer Skye Wheatley.

"So bomb," gushed Lauren Dascalo, adding a fire emoji.

Abby gave off a sexy air of nonchalance as she nestled her chin in between her open palms and spread out her elbows on the mattress. Her face was closest to the camera, which was angled to capture her heart-shaped derrière in full. The babe rocked a messy head of hair, allowing her tousled curls to spill all around her. A few locks brushed over her forehead, dangling down the side of her freckled nose.

The 35-year-old's chiseled figure emerged into focus against the white bedsheets, sprawling across the frame in a diagonal. Abby teased followers with a glimpse of sideboob in the tummy-down pose, leaving them guessing about what her top looked like from the front. The stunner took it off altogether in a follow-up post shared several hours later, posing topless for a steamy selfie that brought some serious heat to the app.

The photo gave fans a peek into the model's bedroom, demonstrating her penchant for all-white interior décor. Beside her tanned body and eye-popping undies, the only pop of color in the shot was a teddy bear that could be seen propped up between two rows of neatly arranged pillows. The stuffed toy was also featured in the aforementioned selfie, wherein it served as a creative way to censor Abby's bare chest.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.