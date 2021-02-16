'One Piece' Chapter 1005 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece Chapter 1004 may not have featured the continuation of the battle involving the Worst Generation and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, but it still managed to bring thrill and excitement to the ongoing arc. As of now, fans are eager to know how Tama and his new subordinates will be able to turn things around in Onigashima. Also, most of them are most likely intrigued about the identity of the mysterious character who is helping the Nine Red Scabbards.

Unfortunately for fans, they will need to wait a little longer to see what happens next, as the popular manga is set to take another hiatus. According to Omnitos, One Piece Chapter 1005 won't be coming out this week. It is set to be officially available on February 28, 2021, while spoilers are expected to come out a few days earlier.

"According to the reports, the One Piece Chapter 1005 delivery date has been deferred to Sunday, February 28. The spoilers for the One Piece 1004 reference that there will be a break one week from now. A large portion of individuals was at that point mindful that there will be a break one week from now as Eiichiro Oda enjoys a reprieve in the wake of composing three parts of the Wano arc. Additionally, since the Manga has a week after week release plan. It bodes well for the One Piece 1005 part to skirt next Sunday and come out on the Sunday after that."

One Piece fans are no stranger to hiatuses. Eiichiro Oda's manga has been going on one-week breaks since it started in 1997. However, these breaks became more frequent when COVID-19 spread to Japan. To slow down the increasing numbers of infected individuals, the Japanese government decided to enforce strict quarantine protocols, which impacted several business sectors, including the manga and anime industries. Despite being frustrated with the situation, Oda assured his fans they wouldn't stop working on the manga during the pandemic.

There are still plenty of days left before the release of One Piece Chapter 1005, but fans have already started making their own predictions about what will happen next. On Reddit, a fan speculated that the upcoming chapter would reveal Kozuki Hiyori as the mysterious character who is with Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kawamatsu, Kiku, Izo, Nekomamushi, Inuarashi, and Ashura Doji.

He also predicted two interesting battles that could be featured in One Piece Chapter 1005. The first is the showdown between Black Maria of the Beast Pirates and Nico Robin and Brook of the Straw Hat Pirates, and the other is the fight between Vinsmoke Sanji and one of the Calamities, King the Wildfire.