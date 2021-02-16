Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 16, 2021
NFL Rumors: Cowboys Could Ship Dak Prescott For Deshaun Watson In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
Football
Nathan Francis

Two of the NFL's top young quarterbacks could be swapping teams this offseason, a new report suggests.

Deshaun Watson has been the centerpiece of offseason rumors since reportedly asking the Houston Texans for a trade after a falling out with the front office. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have had difficulty ironing out a long-term contract extension for Dak Prescott, with another franchise tag potentially looming.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested that both teams could find a solution by swapping their signal callers. He speculated that the Cowboys could sign Prescott and then make a player-for-player swap for Watson. This swap would allow the Cowboys to cut their losses after not signing Prescott to an extension at the completion of his rookie deal, when the price would have been lower, and allows the Texans to still have a top-tier quarterback while honoring Watson's trade request.

"Two years ago, it would have been about $32 to $33 million a year for Dak Prescott," Tannenbaum said, per the Twitter embed below. "Now that number is going to be closer to $40 million in five or six years. That's about a $50 million mistake. Kirk Cousins is a great example, and Dak's going to do even better. One way for Jerry Jones, who's in a very unique position of not having leverage, trade for Deshaun Watson get a player who's slightly better under contract for five years."

It's not clear if the Cowboys would be interested in the hypothetical scenario, as the team is able to re-enter negotiations now that his franchise tag has expired. As ESPN noted, the franchise tag rules barred the sides from talking about or completing a new contract before the completion of the 2020 season.

There are others who have suggested that Watson could be part of a mega deal. As The Inquisitr noted, Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 suggested that he could be part of a four-team deal that would also move Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold, and Russell Wilson to new teams, as seen below.

It remains unclear whether the Texans would be willing to move Watson. Despite his public displeasure with the direction of the team and some recent hiring and personnel decisions, the club has reportedly told potential trade partners that he is not available. That could set up a showdown as the offseason goes on, with Houston able to levy fines and eventually dock Watson's pay should he decide to not report, which he has reportedly considered.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.