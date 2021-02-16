Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Luciana Del Mar Flashes Cleavage In Semi-Sheer Lingerie Set
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Luciana Del Mar ramped up the sex appeal for her latest Instagram update on Tuesday morning. The busty brunette offered a look at her bodacious bod while sharing an important message about love.

In the killer shots, Luciana looked hotter than ever while she posed in a semi-sheer lingerie set. The clingy bra featured see-through material that was complemented by a thick satin piece across the front. The garment included frilly trim and small red flower embellishments to add a pop of color.

The thin straps accentuated her toned arms and shoulders. Meanwhile, the deep neckline exposed the model's massive cleavage. She added a pair of miniscule undies to the mix.

The black panties rested high over her voluptuous hips, emphasizing her thick thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the ensemble. She accessorized the style with a pair of stud earrings and a ring on her finger. She wore a bangle bracelet on her wrist as well.

In the first photo, Luciana sat with her legs pressed tightly together and her knees bent as she lounged on a white sofa. She arched her back and pushed her chest outward while grabbing at her panties.

The second shot featured her in a similar position but with one hand placed behind her for balance and the other resting over a decorative pillow. Her chin was angled down and her eyebrows raised as she directed a steamy stare into the lens.

In the caption of the post, Luciana told fans that she believes love to be the most powerful, yet unknown, energy in the world.

Her long, brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands which spilled down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Luciana's 980,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post. The pics collected more than 27,000 likes within the first 10 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 520 comments during that time.

"Absolutely amazing, this pic is my favourite of yours," one follower declared.

"You're sooo beautiful," another gushed.

"Have an amazing new week hunny," a third user wrote.

"Absolutely stunning," a fourth comment read.

Luciana previously piqued the interest of her followers when she showcased her busty chest in a neon snakeskin-print bathing suit with daring cutouts. Those pics have reeled in more than 28,000 likes and over 670 comments to date.

