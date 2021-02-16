Veronica Bielik Rocks A Thong Bikini & Backwards Baseball Cap In Hot New Update

Veronica Bielik went scantily clad in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The model shared two new images which captured her bombshell body from all angles.

In the first photo, Veronica had her backside to the camera. She was perched up on a ledge that overlooked a gorgeous body of water which stretched as far as the eye could see. Per her geotag, she was in the Maldives. Veronica looked over her shoulder, with her lips slightly parted. She tugged at the bottom band of her bikini in the sultry pose. In the second image, she turned her body toward the camera, stretching her legs in front of her.

She flaunted her fit figure in a black swimsuit which did her nothing but favors. The model sported a halter-style top with thin straps which crisscrossed in front of her neck while securing around the back. Its impossibly small cups covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still showing off her ample bust. The scanty cut of the suit also showed a tease of sideboob in the first picture.

Veronica teamed the top with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms. The front rode a few inches below her navel, ensuring fans could see all of her sculpted abs and slender midsection. She tied the straps over her hips, while the high cut exposed her shapely thighs. The back of the suit featured a cheeky cut that tucked deep into her backside to showcase her pert derriere.

Veronica wore her long, caramel-dyed locks down in loose waves which spilled effortlessly over her back and shoulders. She also added a backward baseball cap on top. Veronica added a simple caption to go along with her sexy photo set.

Fans have been going wild for the most recent addition to Veronica's page. Within hours, it has earned more than 79,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some Instagram users applauded her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

"Cool look with the baseball cap How's everything going atm? You hooked on a new book or TV series," one fan asked, adding a few baseball emoji in the body of their comment.

"Absolutely..! So glad you're having a great & relaxing time girl, damn black emphasizes you!! Let's try to have a great week ahead, stay positive & keep up the creativity girl!! Keep smiling it's always encouraging," a second commented in reference to the caption.

"Awesome smile and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in black," a third person complimented alongside a few red hearts and flames.