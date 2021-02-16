Salma Hayek Addresses Claims She Married Billionaire Husband For His Money

Salma Hayek has spoken out after being accused of marrying her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault for his money. The actress hit back at the rumors in a new interview where she gushed over the French businessman and their 15-year relationship.

During the February 15 episode of Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast, she was quick to shut down those who believed his vast fortune played a part in their relationship.

"When I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money,'" she said.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b*tch.' Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love," she pointed out.

"You think because somebody's rich, [they] might not be a good person. Might be... materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it. In order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there's all this preconception."

Salma added that she actually had all those perceptions when she first met François-Henri in 2006 and noted he was not her type, but said his personality stripped away her doubts.

Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

"They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is," she revealed, hitting back at those accusing her of marrying for financial gain, calling it an "insult."

Salma continued to gush over her man, pointing out that those who have only ever seen him in photos can't "guess the magic in him." She added that he has made her "a much better person" and has helped her to grow in a "healthy way."

The Hitman's Bodyguard and From Dusk till Dawn actress also said that François-Henri is a very hard worker with a lot of responsibility but knows how to shut off and enjoy their time together when they take a vacation and is always "happy" to come home to his family.

Salma previously defended their marriage in 2019 when she called out those who didn't think they should be together because of her heritage.

The couple married on Valentine's Day in 2007 after meeting in April 2006. In September 2007, they welcomed daughter Valentina. Salma's husband is also dad to François, 23, and Mathilde, 20, who he shares with his first wife Dorothée Lepère, and he also shares 14-year-old son Augustin with supermodel Linda Evangelista.

According to Hola!, François-Henri has a net worth of $33 billion. He is the chairman and CEO of the luxury goods business Kering, which owns huge high-fashion brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci. He also owns vineyards and is associated with Groupe Artemis, which owns Christie's auction house.