'This Is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown Teases Kevin & Randall's Important Conversation Ahead Of 'In The Room'

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown spoke to People and teased a long-awaited and important discussion that will happen between brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Brown) in Tuesday's episode of the NBC drama series.

"There was a conversation that was going to happen in episode 5 and Randall was like, 'Yo man I got to go meet my mom's people.' And at the end of episode 6, Kevin's like, 'Yo man I'm about to have these babies and I'm stuck north of the border,'" Brown told the magazine.

"It will happen. You'll witness them finding the time and the space to have the conversation they've been looking to have since the end of last year. The conversation that needed to take place," he shared.

Before this, the fictional family must navigate the birth of the clan's latest additions and how that story will "shift" because of COVID-19 restrictions. Telling this tale in a real-time manner proved to Brown how invested the writers continued to be in telling a story reflective of what is occurring in today's world, he revealed.

He claimed that, historically, Randall -- or any of the Pearsons -- would jet-set from the east coast to the west coast in a heartbeat to be there for family. However, quarantine and travel restrictions make doing so currently impossible. This means that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) will have to go through the birth of her children alone.

A promo for "In the Room" featured Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) saying she was supposed to be with the couple as they welcomed the newest Pearsons to their family.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) was also present in the clip. She wore a mask as she awaited her own daughter's birth via surrogate.

Madison struggled through her labor alone. She was encouraged to push through by Randall and his wife Beth, who were headed home from their trip to New Orleans. They spoke to her via FaceTime.

"We are going to see you through it every step of the way," Randall told her.

In the trailer, the Pearsons were prepared to go virtual to attend the monumental events.

Kevin appeared to be stuck at the Seattle airport, where he was unable to make it past the TSA agent because he lost his ID after saving a man from a car accident.

This olive branch will likely be the bridge that repairs Kevin and Randall's relationship. Randall's significant act of kindness will go a long way in mending the rift between the brothers, who said some unforgivable things to one another in a heated confrontation during Season 5.