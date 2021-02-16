Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Accentuates Her Ample Bust In Unzipped Red Bikini With Thong Bottoms
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Alexa Dellanos stunned her fans with a revealing snap on Monday. The buxom blonde served up some steamy looks for the camera while modeling a skimpy piece of swimwear.

In the racy pics, Alexa accentuated her ample bust in a vibrant red bikini. The top featured a cuff-like collar around her neck and deep side cuts that exposed some sideboob. The garment also included a zipper which she left open to showcase her cleavage.

Her matching thong bottoms were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and clung tightly around her slim waist, as they emphasized her pert posterior and killer legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were on full display as well.

In the first photo, Alexa stood outdoors with her body turned to the side. She bent one knee and placed both of her hands behind her head as she pushed her chest outward. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings and multiple bracelets on both wrists.

The second shot was similar but featured the model looking off into the distance. In the final pic, Alexa posed with her backside toward the lens. She twisted her torso to look over her shoulder and placed a hand on her cheek as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the shots, tons of green grass could be seen. Some other lush foliage and tall trees were also visible. In the caption, Alexa called herself a "lover."

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center and hung down her back. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands which she tucked behind her ears.

Alexa's over 2.8 million followers didn't hesitate to show their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 48,000 likes within the first 15 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 370 messages.

"What a shot," one follower wrote.

"Red is definitely your colour," another gushed.

"So cute," a third social media user wrote.

"Beautiful lady," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting teeny bathing suits, skintight dresses, racy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a formfitting black bikini which hugged her in all the right places. To date, that post has raked in more than 72,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

