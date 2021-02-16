Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Lauren Dascalo Puts On Busty Show In Scanty Green Lingerie While Relaxing On The Couch
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Lauren Dascalo took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 16, to share a sizzling-hot update with her 1.1 million followers. The American model is known for showing off her fantastic figure in racy outfits, and this update was no different. She looked incredibly sexy in a Lounge Underwear lingerie set which did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Lauren rocked an all-green bra-and-panty combo, a color which complemented her flawless complexion. The bra boasted classic balconette cups made of soft fabric. The undergarment had a deep neckline and showcased an ample amount of her décolletage, and the underwire pushed her voluptuous breasts up and enhanced her cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed all over the piece.

She sported matching panties made of the same fabric. The front sat a few inches below her navel, accentuating her taut stomach and abs. The waistband clung to her midsection, emphasizing her curvy hips, and the high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin. The bright-colored underwear made her flawlessly tanned skin pop.

Lauren was photographed indoors in her scanty intimates. The sunlight that entered the room from the nearby window made her skin appear glowing in the shot.

In the first photo, the influencer posed by lounging on a white cushioned couch. She lay on her side and supported her body on her right arm. Meanwhile, she raised her left hand to run her fingers through her hair as she gazed at the lens.

In the second pic, she changed her pose. This time, she sat back on her heels and held the ends of her hair. The hottie looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression.

Lauren wore her blond hair with a side part and styled it in gentle waves. She let the long strands cascade down her back and over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her bust. She accessorized with a bangle and nothing else.

In the caption, Lauren told her social media audience to drop a simple greeting. She also tagged Lounge Underwear in the caption and the picture.

Since being published, the new addition has received more than 26,100 likes and over 800 comments. Avid online supporters left plenty of compliments and praise in the comments section. Countless other admirers were seemingly speechless. Instead, they chimed in with a mix of emoji.

"You look like an actual goddess! So beautiful and hot!!" one of her fans commented.

"I am in shock at how gorgeous you are! Your body is on fire, girl!" gushed another follower, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

