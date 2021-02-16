Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Gray Bikini In New Video

Ana Paula Saenz titillated her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new post. On Tuesday, February 16, the Latina model showed off her dance moves in a video which showcased her wearing a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

In the latest reel, Ana could be seen outdoors busting her killer moves. She appeared to be on a balcony of a tall building.

At the beginning of the clip, she posed in the middle of the frame, leaning close to the camera. She did some hand movements on beat with the song playing in the background. The next part of the clip showed her standing with her back straight and her thighs apart. The babe swayed her hips from left to right while gazing at the lens.

She then turned around and placed her hands on the handrail, while she performed a tantalizing dance.

She faced the camera again and moved closer to it as she lip-synced to the song. Ana had a big smile on her face toward the end of the clip, displaying her happiness and enthusiasm.

She wore a skimpy gray bikini set, a color which complemented her flawless complexion. It included a tiny bikini top which seemed to struggle to contain her voluptuous breasts. The garment also had a plunging neckline and exposed a generous amount of cleavage. Small metal rings were attached to the cups, connecting them to the thin straps that provided support. The straps went over her shoulders, with another pair tied around her back.

The matching bottoms that she sported were just as revealing. The back of the swimwear displayed her round posterior. The waistband also had metal rings like the top, and the high leg cuts revealed plenty of skin.

The influencer accessorized with a straw hat, a chain necklace, bangles, and bracelets. She left her brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, Ana wrote a question in Spanish. Per a translation via Google Translate, she asked her fans whether they liked the song playing in the video.

Within a day, the post has earned about 411,000 views. It also received more than 120,300 likes and upward of 1,900 comments. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Many told her how sexy she looked, while others struggled with words and opted to use emoji instead.

"I love your moves!" an admirer commented.

"Beautiful body and face," wrote another fan.