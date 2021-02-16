Victoria's Secret Model Shanina Shaik Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini To Serve Up Strawberry Kisses

Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik proved why she's one of the most in-demand models in the game with a stunning new bikini photo posted to her Instagram on February 15. Just days after her 30th birthday, Shanina put her jaw-dropping curves on show in a skimpy red two-piece.

The supermodel appeared to pose outdoors on a black tile floor in front of a black wall, and she let her flawless figure do all the talking.

She rocked a plunging, plain red triangle top with a band around her torso and two straps over her shoulders. She matched with bottoms in the same color. They sat low under her navel to highlight her very impressive abs and flat tummy. Shanina pulled the straps in line with her slim waist, showing off her seriously long, tanned, and toned legs.

The star's curly locks appeared to be slightly damp. She wore her hair down in a side part, and it blew in the breeze over her back and right shoulder.

Shanina touched her left forearm with her right hand. She showed off a gold ring on one of her fingers and several bracelets, along with a small pair of earrings.

The star stood with her right ankle crossed over her left. She gave the camera a sultry look, and her tanned skin glowed. Behind her were two sun loungers and a wood door, as well as three rolled-up towels on a small platform, suggesting she may have been at a spa.

In the caption, she hinted at strawberry kisses with a strawberry emoji and kissing lips.

The comments section saw plenty of praise flood in from her 2.2 million followers. In less than 20 hours, the post racked up more than 26,700 likes and 220-plus comments.

"Gorgeous," one person commented alongside three fire emoji.

"Absolutely amazing," another user wrote with a red heart.

"One perfect lady," a third comment read with a heart eye face and fire emoji.

"You are so beautiful and wonderful you are an angel," a fourth fan told her, adding several smiley and winking faces and clapping hands.

The latest bikini snap came after Shanina showed some skin in a two-piece last month, that time in white swimwear. She stunned in an underwire top and string bottoms.

Shanina wore a moody expression in the black-and-white mirror selfie while posing in what seemed to be a hotel room in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Unpacking," she wrote in the caption.