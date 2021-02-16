Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Nets Might Trade Spencer Dinwiddie Before Deadline, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Although it's highly likely he will be out for the rest of the season with a partially torn ACL, there could be a possibility Spencer Dinwiddie will be moved by the Brooklyn Nets on or before the March 25 trade deadline, Bleacher Report predicted on Tuesday.

As explained by the outlet's Dan Favale, the Nets' offense has become even more potent since James Harden arrived from the Houston Rockets to join fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, their defense only ranks 23rd in terms of points allowed per possession and since it's "not built to be much better," the team might need to acquire another big man and use Dinwiddie as trade bait.

"Brokering a meaningful trade after all they gave up for Harden is ultra-difficult. It's not impossible. Spencer Dinwiddie's $11.5 million salary arms them with semi-sizable matching power," Favale wrote.

According to the Bleacher Report writer, Dinwiddie will be turning 28 in April, which puts him right at the "sweet spot" for teams that want to become more competitive "without any guarantee of contending," as he's neither too young nor too old to make a considerable impact. His playmaking skills and his big numbers from the prior two seasons were also mentioned as reasons why rival organizations might be interested in him, despite how he isn't too consistent overall on the offensive end.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is defended by Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat.
Getty Images | Abbie Parr

Per Basketball-Reference, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the 2019-20 campaign, where he started 49 of 64 games and mostly filled in for a then-injured Irving at point guard. Prior to his injury, he remained in the starting lineup alongside Irving, but his numbers were down to just 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and three assists per game, with shooting percentages of 37.5 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

If the Nets decide to ship Dinwiddie elsewhere by March 25, this would be tantamount to the club "selling low" and avoiding the risk of letting him walk away for free if he opts out of his contract and becomes a free agent this summer, Favale noted. He stressed that he has become "superfluous" due to Harden's acquisition, but added that it's unclear what Brooklyn could get if they offer Dinwiddie along with multiple second-round picks and a young guard such as Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot or Landry Shamet.

Talking about the possible players the Nets could land in a deal involving Dinwiddie, Favale brought up the likes of Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic), Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls), and Sacramento Kings big men Nemanja Bjelica and Richaun Holmes. He also speculated that if the club is patient, they just might have a chance at Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who was recently placed on the trading block but mostly linked to the Toronto Raptors.

