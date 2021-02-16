Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021
Joss Stone Not 'Too Bothered' About Her Music Career & Why She Thinks 'The Masked Singer' Is A Success
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

In a recent interview with ITV News, Joss Stone admits that since becoming a mom she doesn't feel "too bothered" about her music career, per Music News.

The "Fell In Love With A Boy" hitmaker admits that since giving birth her priorities in life have changed.

"I never want to stop singing because I find it fun. I miss my band, miss music, I miss seeing people smile and having that connection but I don't know whether I need to be nurturing and massaging my career in the way that I did at 17," she expressed.

Stone gave birth to her daughter, Violet, earlier this year and announced the news on Instagram when sharing an adorable snapshot of her baby sleeping.

While pregnant, Stone was busy performing as Sausage on the UK's The Masked Singer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the nation had been trying to guess her identity for months and believed Sausage could be Stacey Solomon or Sheridan Smith along with Stone.

Sausage ended up winning the show, leaving the panel -- Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and last year's winner Nicola Roberts -- completely stunned as they failed to guess Stone was underneath the mask.

According to BBC, more than 8.6 million people watched Stone during the final episode.

The 33-year-old songstress believes The Masked Singer is such a success because she thinks everyone needs a rest from all the drama in the world.

"I think maybe the Masked Singer gives that. It's bright, it's colorful, it's fun, it's not competitive, each person that takes off their mask, they're happy to be there. It's all positive, there's nothing negative about it."
Stone thinks the show is a lot different from other singing competitions and feels The Masked Singer is more about love rather than shattering someone's dreams and seeing them cry when they get sent home.

When choosing what projects she wants to embark on next, the Grammy Award winner explained she bases it on a "happiness scale." If it's over five, she'll do it. If it's any lower, she's not interested.

Stone wasn't the only high-profile star to participate in the second season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. As reported by Wales Online, ITV's hit show managed to score themselves U.S. superstar Ne-Yo, BRIT Award-winning legend Gabrielle, the lead singer of the '80s pop band A-ha Morten Harket, Spice Girl Mel B, and disco-pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor, to name a few.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.