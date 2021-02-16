Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Kaley Cuoco's Ex Johnny Galecki Awkwardly Responds To Her Valentine's Post For Husband
Famous Relationships
Emily Hutchinson

Kaley Cuoco had a hilariously awkward online run-in with her former boyfriend and The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki on Instagram after she shared a sweet Valentine's Day post for her husband, Karl Cook, over the weekend.

The Flight Attendant actress posted a sepia-toned photo of the two kissing with masks over their mouths, as Karl rocked a wide-brimmed hat and she wore a baseball cap.

In the caption, Kaley celebrated five years with the equestrian and teased that she didn't even remember her life before he came into it.

"What a boring life that must have been!" she wrote, before declaring her love for him and tagging his account.

The upload amassed more than 193,000 likes and over 700 comments.

While her caption was very sweet for her husband, who recently shared a photo of her in bed, it wasn't so kind to her former boyfriends. Fortunately, Johnny saw the funny side and responded with a jokey comment.

"Um," he wrote in the comments section, attracting over 9,200 likes.

"LOL," Kaley responded, proving the two are friendly exes.

The latter's comment received more than 4,200 likes while plenty of fans commented on their hilariously awkward exchange.

"Ahaha love you guys, #friendshipgoals," one person wrote alongside a heart eye emoji.

Kaley also made it very clear they're still on great terms on her Instagram story. Per Entertainment Tonight, she posted a text exchange between herself and Johnny on February 15, alongside a link to an article that suggested in the headline that Kaley had called their romance "boring."

"Ha!" Johnny replied.

"That's the tea," she teased via a GIF.

Kaley and Johnny dated for two years around the time The Big Bang Theory began in 2007, but announced their split in December 2009. Their characters then went on to date on the show.

The former admitted last November that she had a big crush on her co-star before they got together and couldn't take her eyes off him during the pilot episode, even though he had a girlfriend.

"I was just crushing so hard on Galecki... I was obsessed," she said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, recalling how they went for drinks together even though she didn't think her crush was reciprocated.

Prior to marrying Karl in 2018, Kaley was wed to tennis player Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2016. She also briefly dated Henry Cavill and Kevin Zegers.

Johnny dated Alaina Meyer for two years and they share a son together, Avery, but split in November.

