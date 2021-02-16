Nicky Gile Stuns In Tiny Polka Dot Lingerie For Smoking-Hot New Video

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 16, to share a sizzling new post which highlighted her incredibly toned figure. The brand-new snap showed the social media sensation posing in a sexy lingerie set which left little to the imagination.

Nicky wore a pink bra-and-panty combo with small black polka dots printed all over it. The underwear set, which appeared to be made of cotton, flaunted her killer physique and ample assets.

The bra had a plunging neckline which exposed an ample amount of her décolletage, and the snug fit enhanced her cleavage. The straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece and helped highlight her slim arms.

She sported matching panties with thin straps that hugged her toned midsection, emphasizing her trim waist. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin, and the low-cut front displayed her flat stomach. The light-colored intimates flattered her skin tone.

The babe filmed the short clip indoors, where she appeared to be in a hotel room dressed in nothing but her scanty lingerie.

She stood in front of a set of white curtains and a glass window that showed a glimpse of the bathroom behind it. The babe posed front and center, standing with her thighs apart.

She held onto the straps of her bra using both hands and tugged at the space in between the cups, pulling the undergarment down to show more skin and tease her fans. The next part of the video showed the influencer in a different pose. She had her back to the camera while she cupped her perky buns with her hands.

Nicky added a song to the reel -- "Love and Happiness" by Al Green.

The model wore her highlighted hair in a center part and pulled it back into a messy bun. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulders.

In the caption, Nicky urged her fans to watch the whole video.

As usual, the latest share quickly became a hit with her followers. The update garnered more than 24,300 likes and over 500 comments less than a day after going live on the social media platform. Many of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

"You're so hot," a fellow influencer commented.

"Such a beauty!" wrote another fan.