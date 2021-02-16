Cardi B Slays In Sparkly Pink Criss-Cross Crop Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Cardi B took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The successful rapper is no stranger to slaying with her fashion and dazzled fans with her most recent post.

The "I Like It" chart-topper stunned in a sparkly pink crop top that featured criss-cross straps that went around her neck. The shimmery item of clothing showcased her midriff and was paired with a matching high-waisted skirt. The attire fell to the floor and had a thigh-high slit that helped show off her legs. Cardi opted for strappy heels that also showcased her feet and pedicured toes. She is a fan of body art and put the tattoos inked down both her arms on full display. Cardi rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of light pink polish. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings and looked very glamorous. Cardi styled her dark hair up but left the front bits down to frame her face.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe underneath what looked to be a tree archway. The Grammy Award-winning star placed one hand on the rail beside her and lifted the other above her head. She gazed to her right and showed off a hint of her side profile.

In the third slide, Cardi raised both arms above her head and held onto a tree trunk while looking fixated on something higher up.

In the fifth and final frame, the songstress was snapped closer-up with both hands on her hips. Cardi stared below her with a soft expression, making everything look effortless.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 1.9 million likes and over 8,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 83 million followers.

"R U EVEN REAL," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"Omg serve us a look queen," another person shared, adding the heart-eyes and crown emoji.

"You never take a bad picture," remarked a third fan.

"I think I have a crush on you Miss Cardi," a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Cardi released her new single for "Up." As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a low-cut white bodysuit in the music video and used the social media platform to share some BTS photos taken on the set. Cardi left her luscious locks down and wavy while going barefoot. She accessorized with a jeweled choker and wore long white gloves that matched her ensemble.