Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 16, 2021
Hayley Williams Tells Fans She Is 'Ready' For The Next Paramore Album After Releasing Two Solo Records
Music
Fabio Magnocavallo

After a mini-hiatus, fans of Paramore will be pleased to hear that another album could be on its way sooner than they expected. Over the past couple of years, the lead singer, Hayley Williams, has been busy releasing her own solo music and admits she's ready to return to her band and make new material.

In May 2020, Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, which proved to be an instant success on the charts, peaking at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 2 in the U.K., per Billboard. The "That's What You Get" hitmaker soon followed up the release with her second LP, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, this year on February 5.

When a fan on Twitter asked Williams if was going to use any leftover songs for another solo or Paramore album, she told them she wasn't going to use them for either. However, she did reveal that she is looking forward to making another LP with the band.

"there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go," Williams stated.

The tweet quickly caught the attention of many and has been liked over 27,000 times and received over 640 replies from excited fans.

"LET'S MF GOOOO," one user responded, adding a crying meme.

"Let's go girl, we cannot f*cking wait," another person shared in a tweet.

"I'M DRUNK BUT I STILL CAN'T HELP FIGHT THE TEARS COMING OUT KNOWING THAT PARAMORE IS STILL A BAND," remarked a third user passionately.

According to Music News, Paramore went on a hiatus in 2018 for "greener grass."

Williams explained that in the past there have been frontwomen who have embarked on solo careers that would end up never made music again with their band. Williams always knew that was never going to be the case with her.

"I see guys like Julian Casablancas and Thom Yorke put out multiple records and go back to their bands all time. They do their own sh*t and nobody thinks it cannibalises The Strokes or Radiohead."
Paramore's last studio LP, After Laughter, was released in 2017. The band first debuted on the music scene in 2005 with All We Know is Falling and have so far dropped a total of five albums.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Williams was also busy working on her hair dye brand, Good Dye Young, while taking time out from Paramore.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.