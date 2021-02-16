Tahlia Skaines Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Satin Mini Dress For Flirty Instagram Post

Tahlia Skaines treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on Tuesday, February 16. The gorgeous Australian model showed off her enviable figure in a tight-fitting satin mini dress, emphasizing her hourglass physique and ample assets.

Tahlia was photographed modeling her skimpy, champagne-colored ensemble inside a brightly lit building.

In the first snap, she stood in front of a set of stairs, dressed in her sexy outfit of the day. She posed in the middle of the frame, with her legs apart. The babe tugged at her attire as she looked straight into the camera and sported a big smile.

In the second pic, Tahlia could be seen in a similar stance. She put her left leg forward, and instead of gazing at the camera lens, she looked away. The stunner glanced to her right while still tugging at her dress.

Tahlia wore a body-hugging, mini dress from Oh Polly. The strapless garment was made of satin fabric and had a slight sheen. It boasted a low-cut neckline, which allowed her to reveal a tantalizing amount of her décolletage and a few faint tan lines. The tight, corset-like fit of the piece pushed her breasts up, accentuating her cleavage.

The whole outfit highlighted her curvaceous body. The hem reached her upper thighs, and the babe showed off her lean legs.

Tahlia completed her look with a pair of white heels and a small Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and rings. She pulled her blond locks back in a low bun and had her nails painted with white polish.

In the caption, the influencer mentioned her two moods. She also gave credit to retailer Oh Polly by tagging the brand in the post.

The newest share accrued more than 2,100 likes and gained over 30 comments in less than an hour. A lot of her admirers and some fellow models flocked to the comments section and dropped various messages. Fans gushed over her beauty and her slim frame, expressing their thoughts through words and emoji.

"I have been following your account for many years now, and you never disappoint with your posts. Always looking so pretty and hot!" one of her followers commented.

"You are so gorgeous!!! Your online presence is already a blessing to us fans for keeping us happy and excited despite the recent traumatic events caused by the pandemic. Thank you," wrote another fan.