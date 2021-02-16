Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Kindly Myers Flaunts Bikini-Clad Buns While Getting Drenched In An Outdoor Shower
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers' toned buns were on display in a new post she uploaded to Instagram on Monday. The Playboy bombshell flaunted her thong-clad booty while posing in an outdoor shower. She also included a saucy caption with the bikini photo.

The smokeshow's drenched posterior took center stage as Kindly posed with her thighs apart and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. Her ample buns were exposed by a super skimpy hot-pink bikini whose triangular ruched back only covered the bare minimum. The minuscule swimsuit revealed her sexy tan lines and accentuated her trim figure with a set of spaghetti straps that grazed just above her hip bones. The low-waist design flattered her lean physique, allowing her sculpted midriff to be admired.

Kindly gave fans a peek at the tattoo on her side as she pressed her bent elbow against her waist. Water poured over her chest, arm, and hip, dripping down her firm buttocks and thighs. The babe grabbed her soaked tresses with her other hand and parted her lips in a provocative expression. Her wet locks spilled over her bare back, which was left on display by a tiny halterneck top that tied below her shoulder blades with a coquettish bow draping down.

The sizzling blonde was snapped against a white wall overgrown with ivy. The verdant décor made her vibrant swimsuit pop, putting extra emphasis on her glowing tan and seductive curves.

The saucy capture caused a stir with Kindly's 2.4 million followers on the platform. As many as 18,700 people showed their appreciation for the enticing post by double tapping the photo. Plenty of her online admirers and fellow influencers, such as Bruna Rangel Lima, Kayla Moody, and Natasha Galkina, dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Countless others expressed their adoration with emoji as they struggled with words.

"That booty deserves a trophy," Rianna Conner Carpenter, who is known as The Combat Barbie on Instagram, wrote.

"So damn hot," gushed another user, who added a string of fire emoji to their message for emphasis.

"You are beautiful, sexy and ardent," a third fan complimented the Tennessee bombshell.

"Much needed heat on a cold morning!!" quipped a fourth admirer.

Longtime followers of the model know that Kindly has a penchant for flashing her curves in skin-baring outfits. The blond beauty tantalized fans with a NSFW showing of skin ahead of Valentine's Day by stripping down to her lingerie and posing with a bouquet of roses. She rocked a risqué white lacy three-piece set that flaunted her cleavage and pert derrière, earning 17,800 likes from her eager audience.

