February 16, 2021
Molly Eskam Flaunts Perky Buns In Sexy Lingerie While Holding A Red Rose
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Molly Eskam teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 16, when the American Playboy model posed in a sexy lingerie set, flaunting her fantastic figure and shapely assets.

Molly wore a skimpy black bra-and-panty combo made of delicate semi-sheer and lace fabric. From what was visible, the bra boasted classic balconette cups in a snug fit. It had adjustable straps which clung to her shoulders for support, highlighting her slim arms. A glimpse of the neckline was visible, and the bra sat low on her chest.

In a previous Instagram post, users could see that the undergarment had an underwire that pushed her breasts up and accentuated her cleavage.

The influencer sported a matching pair of panties, which were made of satin material. The waistband was adorned with sparkly rhinestones. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin. Molly also sported a garter belt which hugged her slim waist, highlighting her toned midsection. She completed her look with a pair of red stockings.

Molly was snapped indoors in her sexy ensemble. She posed in the middle of the frame and kneeled on the bed with her thighs spread and her toned backside to the camera. The babe raised her left hand to hold her locks off her neck. She was holding a red rose in her other hand and brought the flower near her face. The hottie had her eyes closed and her lips parted.

The internet sensation opted for a straight hairstyle for the photo shoot, with a braided section on the side. She wore a chain necklace as her only accessory.

In the caption, Molly mentioned Valentine's Day being over. She also urged her fans to share how they spent the special occasion.

In less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app, her recent social media upload garnered more than 89,200 likes and over 490 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely fit body. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use emoji to express their feelings.

"Heart breaker right there," one of her fans commented, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

"Wow! You look so sexy in that set! To answer your query, I spent the day with my cat. It was peaceful, just the way I like it," wrote another follower.

"You look amazing and beautiful," gushed a third admirer.

