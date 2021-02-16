Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Jade Grobler Shows Off Insane Figure In Tiny Neon Green Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

South African bombshell Jade Grobler once again tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 15, when she shared a sexy new video of herself clad in a bikini. She filmed a short clip for Bang Energy, and in it, she promoted the company's product while showing off her fantastic figure.

At the beginning of the video, Jade was opening a glass door that led to the patio. She walked on the wood deck until she reached the swimming pool. Her golden retriever, Charli, joined her outdoors. The babe touched her furry companion and leaned down to give him kisses on his head.

The next segment showed the blond bombshell standing in the shallow part of the pool. Her legs were submerged in water, while her upper body remained dry. She called out to her dog, who jumped in and swam toward her.

The videographer then zoomed in on a Bang Energy drink. In the next segment, Jade took a sip. Next, Charli was seen diving into the pool to get his ball. Jade was also seen jumping on a trampoline with most of her backside on display.

Jade rocked a neon green bandeau-style bikini top which barely contained her bust. The straight neckline sat low on her chest, giving a nice look at her décolletage. The snug fit of the swimwear also enhanced her cleavage, while the strapless design accentuated her shoulders and slim arms.

She sported matching bottoms which were even more revealing. The front sat several inches below her navel, flashing a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. Some viewers raved over her flat stomach and abs in the comments section. The high leg cuts accentuated the curves of her hips, where the straps were tied on her thong-style suit.

Jade wore her hair down and unstyled, letting her natural waves show. The long strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with a string necklace, a thin bracelet, and rings.

In the caption, the influencer shared a discount code for Bang Energy. She also tagged the brand's IG page and the company's CEO, adding relevant hashtags.

The sizzling-hot post went live on the social media platform eight hours ago and has already gained 75,400 views. It also garnered more than 11,300 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be a hit with her avid admirers. Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Jade on her fit physique and her beauty.

"Gorgeous and hot!" a user wrote.

"You are so enchanting!!" added another follower.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.