Demi Rose Covers Her Naked Body In Rose Petals While Posing In A Meadow

Demi Rose's jaw-dropping curves were on full display on Instagram this week as the buxom brunette got completely nude for a racy Valentine's Day shoot shared with her 16 million followers February 14. The internet sensation sprawled out in a meadow under the glaring sun, sprinkling rose petals over her body to protect her modesty.

The English beauty shared four photos with a cheeky caption, wherein she flaunted her voluptuous figure while striking several sultry poses for the camera. She got down on her knees for the first two snaps, sticking out her chest as she sat on her heels and leaned back on both hands. One picture was more closely cropped to her sensational curves, while the other one captured her from a distance away and gave an ample glimpse of her utopian surroundings.

Demi seductively arched her spine and threw her head back, closing her eyes as she basked in the sunshine. The golden rays poured over her supple skin, accentuating her all-over glow. Her long tresses rained over a patch of white wild flowers in a cascade of tousled curls. Two large petals covered her nipples, leaving the rest of her breasts in full view of the camera. A trail of petals ran down her side and hip, sprawling over her thigh and covering her sensitive bits. Several others were sprinkled on the ground beside her, adding a romantic vibe to the NSFW images.

The busty model lounged on the grassy ground for the remaining two shots. She was on her back, showcasing her ample chest and toned midriff from different angles. Her figure stretched horizontally across the frame in the third pic, which cut off at the upper-thigh to keep the focus on her curvaceous core. The final snap showcased her bodacious physique in full and was shot from a high angle that offered a fabulous view of Demi's assets.

The bombshell's arms were crossed above her head and she placed her palm beneath her stretched out hand, in a coquettish pose that echoed vintage pin-up. Likewise, she softly bent one knee over the other, parting her elegantly arched feet and giving fans a peek at her calves. Her dark mane spilled all around her, mingling with the roses scattered on the ground.

Demi posed sideways for the shoot, showcasing the sinuous contour of her sculpted body. The swell of her booty in comparison to her slender waist created an alluring hourglass shape that was accentuated by the placement of roses.

The tantalizing slideshow was a massive hit with Demi's army of followers on Instagram. Since going live on her account, the photos have amassed more than 582,400 likes. Fans also took to the comments section by the masses to wish her a happy Valentine's Day and wax lyrical about her beauty.

"A Rose amongst Roses," remarked one person.

"You are eve from the garden of eden," gushed a second fan, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

"Second pic is so magical," said a third follower.

"You are Amazing! Beautiful. Stunning!" raved a fourth admirer.