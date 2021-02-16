Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'No Way Back' Into Royal Duties As Couple Announces Tell-All Oprah Special

The royal family exit for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to be a permanent arrangement, an insider claims.

The Daily Mail cited a source who said there was "no way back to official duties" for the pair that had pulled back from the family and moved to the United States. The report came after the couple announced that they would be participating in a tell-all television special with Oprah Winfrey.

The British newspaper also noted that Markle and Prince Harry would be losing all of their remaining patronages, stripping the prince of his three remaining honorary military titles and jeopardizing his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and London Marathon.

Markle would lose some of her important connections as well, the outlet added.

"Meghan would have to step down as patron of the National Theatre, unless she can negotiate another position with them. When she was handed the role in 2019, it was seen as a major gesture of support and affection because the Queen had been patron of the London institution for 45 years," the outlet reported.

It was not clear if the Queen's apparent decision to cut their remaining ties was in any way related to the upcoming Oprah special, but royal author Robert Jobson told The Daily Mail that the interview was seen as a "betrayal of trust" and likely to deepen the rift no matter how the couple approaches it.

"If Harry or Meghan talk openly about the fall-out with William and Kate it will cause uproar," Jobson said. "If they don't even mention them, it will be seen as a snub to his brother or just another silky PR exercise - something their friend and interrogator Oprah Winfrey won't like."

There have already been reports indicating that Queen Elizabeth II was planning to strip her grandson of his honorary military titles. As The Inquisitr noted earlier this month, a report from The Daily Express claimed that Prince Harry was set to lose his titles as captain-general of the Royal Marines, honorary air commandant of RAF Honington in Bury St. Edmunds and commodore-in-chief of Small Ships and Diving at the Royal Naval Command.

The report noted that the positions had already remained vacant during the review of the couple's living and working conditions following their decision to step back from official duties. The positions are likely to be reassigned to other senior members of the House of Windsor, the outlet added.