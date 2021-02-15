NFL Rumors: Insider Gives Update On Seattle's Plan For Russell Wilson Amid Trade Reports

Russell Wilson is likely staying put this offseason, an NFL insider reports.

There have been growing rumors in the past week that the Seattle Seahawks could consider trading their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, which would make him part of what is expected to be an unprecedented offseason of quarterback moves that could see as many as 20 teams with new signal-callers next season. A number of other top quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz, are rumored to be on the trading block this offseason.

Josina Anderson threw some cold water on the rumors, however, with the Undefined with Josina Anderson host reporting that the Seahawks have no intention of trading him.

Source reaffirms this morning. "Russell Wilson isn't getting traded." #CurrentStatus — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 15, 2021

Wilson may have other plans. As The Inquisitr reported, former teammate turned NFL analyst Brandon Marshall said he believes Wilson could be looking for a soft exit from Seattle. Marshall noted that he was clearly frustrated with the team's poor offensive line play and offensive philosophy, with Marshall slamming the Seahawks for relying too heavily on the run game and not putting the ball in Wilson's hands enough.

As 710 ESPN Seattle reported, Wilson had raised some eyebrows with his public criticism of the team's pass protection after a disappointing first-round playoff exit. As the report suggested, he also said he wanted to be more involved in personnel decisions going forward as well.

But the unclear situation with Wilson could end up affecting one of the team's other big priorities going into 2021, extending the contract of Jamal Adams after landing the safety in a blockbuster trade. Former Seahawks signal-caller Jake Heaps told 710 ESPN Seattle that the Wilson conversation could end up having an effect on the contract talks for the safety.

"If I'm Jamal Adams, I love this organization, I love everything about it, but I also want to be a part of a winner," Heaps said. "I mean, has anybody thought about that? If you're going to be here tied to this franchise and you don't have a franchise quarterback along with you, what does that prospect look like for you to go and win and try and compete for Super Bowls? Are you going to be a part of another rebuild like the one with the Jets that they couldn't figure out?"

Russell Wilson is allowed to be unhappy



since their last trip to the Super Bowl (in 2014)...



...no team has spent less on the offensive line than Seattle (#32)



...no team has re-signed fewer drafted O-linemen than Seattle (they haven't signed A SINGLE drafted OL to a 2nd deal) pic.twitter.com/t5tYx9f1xq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 11, 2021

Heaps added that while the Seahawks are a better organization than what he left with the New York Jets, Adams is likely curious about how the situation with Wilson plays out first.