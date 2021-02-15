Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 15, 2021
NFL Rumors: Insider Gives Update On Seattle's Plan For Russell Wilson Amid Trade Reports
Football
Nathan Francis

Russell Wilson is likely staying put this offseason, an NFL insider reports.

There have been growing rumors in the past week that the Seattle Seahawks could consider trading their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, which would make him part of what is expected to be an unprecedented offseason of quarterback moves that could see as many as 20 teams with new signal-callers next season. A number of other top quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz, are rumored to be on the trading block this offseason.

Josina Anderson threw some cold water on the rumors, however, with the Undefined with Josina Anderson host reporting that the Seahawks have no intention of trading him.

Wilson may have other plans. As The Inquisitr reported, former teammate turned NFL analyst Brandon Marshall said he believes Wilson could be looking for a soft exit from Seattle. Marshall noted that he was clearly frustrated with the team's poor offensive line play and offensive philosophy, with Marshall slamming the Seahawks for relying too heavily on the run game and not putting the ball in Wilson's hands enough.

As 710 ESPN Seattle reported, Wilson had raised some eyebrows with his public criticism of the team's pass protection after a disappointing first-round playoff exit. As the report suggested, he also said he wanted to be more involved in personnel decisions going forward as well.

But the unclear situation with Wilson could end up affecting one of the team's other big priorities going into 2021, extending the contract of Jamal Adams after landing the safety in a blockbuster trade. Former Seahawks signal-caller Jake Heaps told 710 ESPN Seattle that the Wilson conversation could end up having an effect on the contract talks for the safety.

"If I'm Jamal Adams, I love this organization, I love everything about it, but I also want to be a part of a winner," Heaps said. "I mean, has anybody thought about that? If you're going to be here tied to this franchise and you don't have a franchise quarterback along with you, what does that prospect look like for you to go and win and try and compete for Super Bowls? Are you going to be a part of another rebuild like the one with the Jets that they couldn't figure out?"

Heaps added that while the Seahawks are a better organization than what he left with the New York Jets, Adams is likely curious about how the situation with Wilson plays out first.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.