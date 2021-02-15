Brennah Black Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sparkly Lingerie

Brennah Black gave her 652,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Sunday, February 14, to mark Valentine's Day in her most recent post. The blond bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a series of snapshots of herself wearing a see-through lingerie set that bared her enviable figure.

The photos showed Black striking different poses in front of a blank backdrop that reflected a red light, adding a romantic touch to the shoot. In all of them, she faced the photographer, emphasizing the front of her body. In the first, she took one hand to her forehead while kicking her hips to the side.

She sizzled in a two-piece set made from a sheer material with sparkly details all throughout. The bra had triangle cups that appeared to have a nude underlayer, which prevented her breasts from being visible. On her lower body, she wore a pair of black panties with thin sides. She wore a see-through skirt with a garter belt that attached to matching thigh-high socks.

Black wore her blond tresses parted in the middle and styled in long strands that curled on the ends.

Black paired the pictures with a powerful statement, asserting that people are "most alive" when they are in love. She also included the Instagram handle of Leg Avenue's page, revealing her lingerie was courtesy of the brand.

Her fans proved that they liked what they saw. In under 24 hours of being shared, the post has attracted about 15,000 likes and more than 435 comments. They took to the comments section to gush over Black's beauty, showering her with compliments while also expressing their admiration for her.

"Breathing! Beautiful! Perfect! Gorgeous! Fabulous perfect gorgeous body! Happy Valentines Day, Brennah," one user raved.

"My dear Brennah, Happy Valentine's Day!!!!!!! [Three hearts] you're a true treasure, it's a great blessing to have you as a friend, you're an incredibly special person to me!! Lots of love!!!" replied another one of her fans.

"Just picking up my chin off the floor," added a third admirer.

"I Love U! U r a Special Person! What a pleasure to follow U! Have a Great Week!" a fourth follower chimed in.

Black often takes to her Instagram feed to upload professional shoots that see her in skin-baring outfits. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared a slideshow in which she could be seen rocking a bright red two-piece set made from a PVC material that gave it a shiny quality. The triangle top tied around her neck and back, and she tugged at it in the first photo. She completed her look by rocking a platinum blond wig.