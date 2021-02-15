Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Absolute Soulmates,' Says Photographer Misan Harriman

Photographer Misan Harriman revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "absolute soulmates" in a new interview with Vogue.

Misan remotely photographed the royal duo through the lens of his iPad from his location in London to Santa Barbara, California. In his Instagram caption, he included the hashtags "#remoteshoot" and "#shotonipad."

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life, and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," he told Vogue.

Misan revealed that Meghan and Harry appeared to be comfortable in the photograph, so much so that they were not aware he was shooting them. He said that when you see people who have the connection they have, it's like reading the pages of a book. He said that the photograph captured their "truth."

Misan remarked that he was happy to help share in the duo's happiness after Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.

"To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship," he continued. "Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend, then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."

The laid-back feel of their latest photo demonstrates the way Meghan and Harry are navigating their lives since stepping down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020.

The black-and-white image showed the duo as they relaxed in a tranquil outdoor area.

Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon, made for her while she was pregnant with her son Archie, reported Vogue.

Harry and Meghan have since bought a home in Montecito, California, and have spent their time working with charities and launching their organization, Archewell, named after their first son, Archie Mountbatten Harrison Windsor.

The royals shared on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their second child. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Archie was going to be a big brother. The same representative said the twosome were "overjoyed" by the news.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter that they may have chosen to reveal the happy information on that particular day in part to honor Harry's late mother. Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry on Valentine's Day 37 years earlier.

The couple has not revealed a due date for their newest arrival.