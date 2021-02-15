Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Cindy Prado Smolders In White Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Cindy Prado celebrated Valentine's Day on Sunday, February 14, by rocking a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The Cuban-American model took to the popular photo-sharing app to tease her 2 million Instagram followers with a series of snapshots that saw her striking different sultry photos in the skin-baring two-piece.

The slideshow included 10 pictures, all of which showed Prado posing on or near a bed. In the first, she kneeled on it, sitting back against her heels. She opened her knees, arching her back and tilting her head back. She glanced at the camera with her eyes narrowed in a seductive way while allowing her lips to hang open.

Prado rocked a set crafted out of white lace, which bared plenty of skin. The bra included floral designs over the triangle cups that prevented too much skin from being displayed. The bottoms featured a V-shaped waistband that enhanced Prado's hourglass shape. The same floral designs adorned the front of the garment.

Prado wore her blond highlighted hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that she pulled over her shoulders.

In the caption, Prado wished her admirers a happy Valentine's Day and revealed that her lingerie was from Fashion Nova, a brand with which she often partners up.

The post has garnered more than 63,400 likes and over 810 comments within a day of being published. Her fans took to the comments section to interact with Prado, praising her modeling skills, beauty and sensuality while also responding to her caption.

"Oh at Cindy's you are so special and exceptional all the words in the world are not enough to describe you really as you really deserve it," one user wrote.

"You are absolutely gorgeous! Do you truly realize how beautiful you really are?" replied another one of her fans.

"Happy Valentine's gorgeous you [are] really pretty, very beautiful honey you rock stay safe baby," a third fan chimed in.

"You are gorgeous in these pictures, so beautiful and so sexy," added a fourth follower.

Prado is well known among her fans for sharing content that highlights her killer body. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another slideshow in which she once again bared her curves. This time around, she posed on a beach in Miami. She rocked a two-piece bathing suit featuring a pink floral print. The top had a bandeau design with two strings running parallel from each other, holding rectangular cups over her breasts. The bottoms boasted side ties.

