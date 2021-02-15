Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Slays In A Red Miniskirt On A Chilly Winter Day

February 15, 2021
Veronica Bielik Rocks A Skimpy String Bikini In The Maldives
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Veronica Bielik showcased her incredible figure in a sexy new post that has her fans gushing for several different reasons. The model added the image to her feed over the weekend, which saw her rocking a barely there bikini.

Veronica posed outside on a beautiful day, as sunlight spilled over her figure. A geotag indicated that she was in the Maldives, which has become a popular destination for influencers. She stood on a wooden ladder that connected to a tiki-like hut and water covered the lower half of her legs. Veronica placed one hand on the railing and the opposite near her hip, smiling as she directed her attention into the distance.

She opted to wear a bright blue suit that showed more than it covered. Veronica tagged Revolve in the caption, crediting them for providing her with the sexy swimwear. Its bright fabric was the perfect complement to her bronzed skin. The garment had a set of tiny, triangular cups with generous spacing that showcased her voluptuous assets. It had thin strings that crisscrossed in front of her neck, securing around the back. The scanty look also showcased Veronica's toned arms, abs, and shoulders.

She teamed her top with pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The model chose to wear the front of the suit pulled low on her torso. The straps of the suit sat high on her hips, tying in bows and highlighting her slim midsection. Its sexy cut also left the majority of her shapely thighs on full display — something her fans did not seem to mind.

Veronica wore her long brunette locks down with a deep side part, her loose waves spilling messily in the wind.

It comes as no surprise that fans have been loving the latest addition to her feed. Within 24 hours, the post amassed more than 61,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her adoring audience. Some users complimented Veronica's amazing figure, while many others raved about the tropical setting. A few more followers struggled to find the right words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

"You look very simple, sweet, and natural in the photo, @veronicabielik..... You are very pretty and beautiful because you can see how simple you are as a person. Thank you very much for the photo," one fan raved.

"Too beautiful princess," added a second user, adding a few red hearts to their message.

"Good morning my friend Happy Valentine's sweetie," a third admirer chimed in.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.