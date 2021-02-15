Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Bares Insane Hourglass Figure In Snakeskin-Print Bikini: 'Much Needed Sun'

Aylen Alvarez thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a sizzling new post. The Cuban model and influencer took to her popular page to upload a photo of herself clad in a barely there bikini that did a whole lot more showing than covering, putting her insane hourglass figure on display.

For the shot, Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis — posed on a balcony at the W South Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, as she indicated in the geotag. She faced the camera, kicking her hips to one side and resting the opposite elbow on the railing. She glanced at the camera with soft eyes and a half-smile.

Alvarez rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a snakeskin print in black against a yellowish-green background. The top featured a classic triangle design with small triangles that highlighted her cleavage. The tiny bottoms ruched along the upper edge, with thin straps that sat high on her curvy hips.

She completed her look with a print cover-up in similar colors. Alvarez allowed it to slide off her shoulders, using it more as an accessory.

In the caption, Alvarez noted that she was finally getting a bit of sun this weekend. She also revealed that her swimsuit was from Fashion Nova.

The post proved to be a success with her fan base. Since going live, it has racked up more than 56,800 likes and upwards of 680 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Alvarez with compliments, praising her beauty and body. Many of them also used the space to thank her for her engaging content.

"Wow what a beautiful picture and a delicious yummy mega meal body so God bless you and God be with you always in your life and your family as well," one user raved.

"Whoooooa, hello perfect woman [string of red heart emoji] God, what an impressive beauty," chimed in another fan.

"Amazing very sexy [three red hearts] greetings from Colombia," a third fan gushed.

"You always surprise us in your photos, you look excellent," added a fourth admirer.

This isn't the first time Alvarez shows off her killer figure to her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she recently uploaded an image that saw her sporting a stylish outfit that highlighted her curves. She struck a three-quarter pose as the photographer captured her from a long angle, putting the focus on her shapely legs. She rocked black faux leather shorts and a semi-sheer nude top with long sleeves. Once again, her ensemble was courtesy of Fashion Nova.