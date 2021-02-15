Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 15, 2021
Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny Remembers Something & Laura Confronts Cyrus
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday's episode suggest that Sonny might regain a glimmer of his memory. He remains at the bar with Lenny in Pennsylvania while his family grieves back in Port Charles. Now, it seems that Cyrus may use that situation to his advantage in hopes of bringing his mother Florence home. Soap Central hints that this will impact quite a few people in the days ahead.

Sonny remains at the bar in Pennsylvania living as "Mike." A police officer confronted him and remains suspicious of him, and he swiped a coffee mug to have "Mike's" fingerprints run. In the meantime, the General Hospital sneak peek for the February 16 show indicates that Sonny may start to remember a bit of his old life.

The General Hospital preview shows Sonny at the bar talking to somebody, likely Lenny. He says that he remembered someone, and viewers will see the rest of this conversation on Tuesday.

By the way that he's talking, it doesn't seem as if he remembered too much. Perhaps he has a flicker of a memory or someone from his past, but General Hospital spoilers signal that it's going to take a while before he fully realizes who he is.

The next new show will also bring a tense interaction involving Laura and Cyrus. By the looks of things, this will take place at General Hospital and Brando will be a couple of steps behind his boss.

Jeff Kober plays Cyrus Renault on 'General Hospital'
ABC | Nick Agro

Cyrus wants his mother back and he knows that Jason was involved in whisking her away from her care facility. It was actually Carly who concocted that plan, without Jason's knowledge, but Cyrus hasn't figured that out.

Laura quickly realized that Carly took information she learned during a conversation of theirs and used it to her advantage. Now, Laura has been pulled into this, and General Hospital teasers signal that she's about to become a liaison with what comes next.

During this upcoming conversation, Laura will be worked up in response to something Cyrus says. It seems that he'll make it clear to her he's willing to make a deal, but others may not like the terms.

Cyrus will apparently offer that he'll leave Sonny's family alone as they grieve if Florence is returned. Laura will seemingly be appalled by this offer, although it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

In the days ahead, Brando will end up the target of Cyrus' frustrations. It seems he may be pushed to prove his loyalty and General Hospital viewers may see him caught in a tough spot.

Carly will meet with Diane later this week, which will surely be about Sonny or the business. In addition, Lenny will step up for "Mike." Spoilers hint that this will get quite intense as the storyline moves forward and fans are curious to see how it all comes together.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.