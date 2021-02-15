Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Morgan Ketzner Rocks A Ribbed Bikini In The Las Vegas Heat
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Morgan Ketzner gave her fans a glimpse into another vacation in her most recent Instagram share. The model traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona and Miami Beach in the past week, while her most recent trip landed her in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Morgan soaked up the sun outside, where it looked to be a perfect day. A stretch of the sky could be seen in the corner of the frame. The gorgeous location included a home with white bricks and lush greenery in front. Morgan raised her arms over her head, grabbing her ponytail in her hands. She cocked her hip to the side, staggering her feet and giving viewers a great look at her bombshell curves.

She had on a white bikini that popped against her bronzed complexion. A tag revealed the suit was from Gooseberry Intimates Swimwear. The set included a white top with ribbed fabric that added another sexy element to her look. Its thick straps featured gold fixtures that appeared to aid in adjusting the size of the suit. It boasted a scooping neckline and cups with wide spacing, helping to reveal her cleavage and smooth collar.

She teamed her top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front rode low on Morgan's waist, ensuring that her toned abs were entirely in view. She pulled its sides high on her hips and the sexy cut showed her trim legs. Morgan kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking a dainty silver necklace that provided just the right amount of bling.

She styled her long dark locks in a deep side part and loose waves spilled around the frame of her face. Her hair appeared to be pulled back in a low ponytail that she tugged at with her hands.

In her caption, the model shared her location while adding relevant emoji.

Fans of the model have not been shy about showering the photo with praise. It's amassed more than 7,900 likes and 200 comments within just a few minutes.

"Stunning as always, if looks could kill I would be dead," one follower wrote, adding a series of red hearts to their words.

"Pure natural beauty, Perfect bikini body, so beautiful, have a great day," added a second fan.

"Well it's certainly hotter since you've arrived," a third person quipped, referencing the heat.

"It's not easy to describe beauty but it's easy to look at you babe... flawless," praised a fourth admirer.

