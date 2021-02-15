Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Slays In A Red Miniskirt On A Chilly Winter Day

February 15, 2021
Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney did a little exploring while they were in Hawaii, and fans of the two attractive actresses got to kick off the week with a photo of the duo posing together during their adventure.

Alexandra, 34, shared the pic on her Instagram page. She and Sydney, 23, are both in Maui working on a new project, and they've seemingly been making the most of their downtime by checking out some of the island's incredible natural beauty. Alex's picture showed the pair posing atop one of Maui's famed banyan trees. The plant's enormous trunk forked out into more than a dozen moss-covered branches that were wider than the two women. The division created a large, albeit uneven, platform for them to stand on. The tree's tall crown towered over them. Graffiti had been etched into some of its rough surface.

The curvaceous climbers were both dressed for a hike in the island's summery winter weather. Alexandra had on a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tight pink tank top. The latter was layered underneath a see-through white shirt. The gauzy garment had a wide neckline, and she wore it slid down off her right shoulder. She also sported a baseball cap and sunglasses, which were hooked onto the front of her outer top. Her brunette hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Her blond companion was more scantily clad in a light gray cropped camisole with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck that exposed her decolletage. Her bottoms were a pair of lighter gray athletic shorts with a high waist. The pieces showed off her small waist and flat abs. Alexandra's legs were hidden by tree branches, but her costar's toned stems were on display. On her feet, she wore white athletic shoes and black ankle socks.

The photo rapidly garnered over 300,000 likes, and some of Alexandra's followers expressed excitement over seeing the two stunning stars together.

"Alex AND Sydney Sweeney in the same picture??? Pardon me while my head explodes," read one response to her post.

"The biggest babes of HBO," another fan wrote in the comments section.

"Both my dream girls in the same place," a third admirer chimed in.

Alexandra has been keeping her online audience entertained with occasional updates from her work trip to Hawaii. The True Detective actress is filming a new HBO limited series titled The White Lotus, which is set at a tropical resort. The show's cast includes another Euphoria star, Lukas Gage. He popped up in one of Alexandra's popular YouTube videos. It followed the costars as they went cereal shopping and took a trip to the beach.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.