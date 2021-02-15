Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney did a little exploring while they were in Hawaii, and fans of the two attractive actresses got to kick off the week with a photo of the duo posing together during their adventure.

Alexandra, 34, shared the pic on her Instagram page. She and Sydney, 23, are both in Maui working on a new project, and they've seemingly been making the most of their downtime by checking out some of the island's incredible natural beauty. Alex's picture showed the pair posing atop one of Maui's famed banyan trees. The plant's enormous trunk forked out into more than a dozen moss-covered branches that were wider than the two women. The division created a large, albeit uneven, platform for them to stand on. The tree's tall crown towered over them. Graffiti had been etched into some of its rough surface.

The curvaceous climbers were both dressed for a hike in the island's summery winter weather. Alexandra had on a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tight pink tank top. The latter was layered underneath a see-through white shirt. The gauzy garment had a wide neckline, and she wore it slid down off her right shoulder. She also sported a baseball cap and sunglasses, which were hooked onto the front of her outer top. Her brunette hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Her blond companion was more scantily clad in a light gray cropped camisole with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck that exposed her decolletage. Her bottoms were a pair of lighter gray athletic shorts with a high waist. The pieces showed off her small waist and flat abs. Alexandra's legs were hidden by tree branches, but her costar's toned stems were on display. On her feet, she wore white athletic shoes and black ankle socks.

The photo rapidly garnered over 300,000 likes, and some of Alexandra's followers expressed excitement over seeing the two stunning stars together.

"Alex AND Sydney Sweeney in the same picture??? Pardon me while my head explodes," read one response to her post.

"The biggest babes of HBO," another fan wrote in the comments section.

"Both my dream girls in the same place," a third admirer chimed in.

Alexandra has been keeping her online audience entertained with occasional updates from her work trip to Hawaii. The True Detective actress is filming a new HBO limited series titled The White Lotus, which is set at a tropical resort. The show's cast includes another Euphoria star, Lukas Gage. He popped up in one of Alexandra's popular YouTube videos. It followed the costars as they went cereal shopping and took a trip to the beach.