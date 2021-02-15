Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Red Two-Piece Set

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 886,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy snap in which she showcased her curves in a red two-piece set. The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and based on Tarsha's caption it appeared to be captured after a dinner out. The background was dark, with a tilted walkway visible to her right and a tree softly illuminated with lights in the distance. The focal point of the shot, however, remained Tarsha and her incredible figure.

She rocked a knitted crop top that highlighted her curves to perfection. The garment clung to her ample assets before draping over her upper abdomen, showing off some of her toned stomach. Thin red straps extended around her neck and back, and the piece was backless apart from that, leaving a serious amount of her bronzed skin on display. Her sculpted shoulders and slender arms were also exposed in the revealing piece. Tarsha had her body turned to the side, showing off glimpses of both the front and back of the look at the same time.

She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms crafted from the same material. They were high-waisted, with a ruffled waistband that accentuated her hourglass curves. A delicate embellishment stretched down her side in a column, and the fabric hugged her peachy posterior, showing off her figure.

She tagged the brand Hair Heaven Emporium in the picture, giving some credit to those that helped style her silky tresses. Her hair was parted in the middle, and it cascaded down her back in defined waves. Shorter strands framed her face, drawing attention to her flawless features. Tarsha finished off the look with a few accessories, including a pair of statement hoop earrings. She held a small structured Louis Vuitton bag bag in one hand, the chain strap dangling from her fingers as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 8,000 likes as well as 78 comments in just nine hours.

"The most beautiful girl," one fan wrote.

"Beauty queen," another commented, followed by a flame emoji.

"How do you get such good lighting in the dark?" a third fan questioned, loving the shot.

"Girl crush," another follower chimed in.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha got in the Valentine's Day spirit with another sultry look, a silky mini dress that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. She posed alongside a red rose, and her hair was styled in voluminous curls as she posed in the passenger's seat of a sleek vehicle.