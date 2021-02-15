'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Tuesday: Hope Lashes Out & Leaves Quickly After DNA Test Reveal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 16 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is having a third child. The shocking news will devastate his wife who will rush out of the doctor's office. The DNA test results will have a profound effect on everybody involved, per TV Guide.

Hope Rushes Out

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to know if Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is the father of her baby, as seen below. Unfortunately, the physician reveals Finn is not the father. The assumption is that Liam is the father of her baby.

Of course, the doctor will remind everyone the wellbeing of Steffy and her baby comes first. But no one pays any heed to her as they try to process the news.

Steffy and Finn are both devastated, per The Inquisitr. They were looking forward to raising a child of their own. It was going to be Finn's first baby and he was excited to be a dad.

Liam will be shocked. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) rips her hand from his and gives him a filthy look. She's understandably angry because her husband is having a baby with his ex-wife. She feels betrayed and is livid Steffy is carrying his child. She will eventually rush from the room.

Ready for the answer to this question? Today's episode of #BoldandBeautiful has been preempted, but you won't miss a minute of the drama! 👏 We will continue right where we left off, so stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/bcps8CvVp8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2021

Dealing With The Results

Steffy and Finn arrive at the cliff house. The dynamics of their relationship have changed now that they know Liam fathered the unborn child. Finn questions what his role in the baby's life will be. He reminds Steffy he wanted the kid to be his, but now he doesn't know what to think.

Steffy pleads with her boyfriend not to give up on them. She still wants a life with him and recalls he told her they would stay together. But Finn is in shock and has a lot to think about.

In the meantime, Liam tries to comfort Hope at the cabin. She wanted their family to work but Liam betrayed their vows. She's mad at him and doesn't know if she will ever forgive him. Liam pleads with Hope and tells her he only wants her and their marriage.

In the meantime, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) visits Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at work. He missed his friend and tells him he has a new job. Vinny says he would do anything for his bestie and suggests he can help Thomas get what he wants, if he still wants to be with Hope.