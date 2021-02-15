Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Slays In A Red Miniskirt On A Chilly Winter Day

February 15, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Tuesday: Hope Lashes Out & Leaves Quickly After DNA Test Reveal
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 16 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is having a third child. The shocking news will devastate his wife who will rush out of the doctor's office. The DNA test results will have a profound effect on everybody involved, per TV Guide.

Hope Rushes Out

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to know if Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is the father of her baby, as seen below. Unfortunately, the physician reveals Finn is not the father. The assumption is that Liam is the father of her baby.

Of course, the doctor will remind everyone the wellbeing of Steffy and her baby comes first. But no one pays any heed to her as they try to process the news.

Steffy and Finn are both devastated, per The Inquisitr. They were looking forward to raising a child of their own. It was going to be Finn's first baby and he was excited to be a dad.

Liam will be shocked. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) rips her hand from his and gives him a filthy look. She's understandably angry because her husband is having a baby with his ex-wife. She feels betrayed and is livid Steffy is carrying his child. She will eventually rush from the room.

Dealing With The Results

Steffy and Finn arrive at the cliff house. The dynamics of their relationship have changed now that they know Liam fathered the unborn child. Finn questions what his role in the baby's life will be. He reminds Steffy he wanted the kid to be his, but now he doesn't know what to think.

Steffy pleads with her boyfriend not to give up on them. She still wants a life with him and recalls he told her they would stay together. But Finn is in shock and has a lot to think about.

In the meantime, Liam tries to comfort Hope at the cabin. She wanted their family to work but Liam betrayed their vows. She's mad at him and doesn't know if she will ever forgive him. Liam pleads with Hope and tells her he only wants her and their marriage.

In the meantime, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) visits Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at work. He missed his friend and tells him he has a new job. Vinny says he would do anything for his bestie and suggests he can help Thomas get what he wants, if he still wants to be with Hope.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.