Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 15, 2021
Tahlia Hall Flaunts Killer Body And Ample Cleavage In Tiny Printed Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Australian hottie Tahlia Hall has been flaunting her bodacious curves on Instagram lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On Monday, February 15, the model showed off her fantastic physique and ample assets in a smoking-hot new photo in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy snap, Tahlia could be seen outdoors, flaunting her fit figure under the sunny weather. She posed by standing near a wall, leaning to the side with her left arm raised and pressed into the flat surface. Her other arm hung down by her side.

The influencer rested her head on her arm while looking straight at the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze. The seductive look appeared to tantalize many viewers, with most of them expressing their thoughts about the picture in the comments section.

Tahlia wore a swimwear set that had a light blue base with uneven prints in dark blue. It included a triangle-style bikini top that featured fully lined cups, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her décolletage. Notably, she spilled out of the sides of the tiny cups, as a glimpse of her sideboob was evident in the pic. The straps that provided support went over her neck and tied around her back. It gave a tight fit that pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look more prominent.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed a lot of skin. Thin straps made up the waistband and hugged her slim torso, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. That said, the lower part of her body was cut off from view. The bottoms appeared to be a thong.

Tahlia chose to wear a few accessories with her beach day attire. She sported her favorite necklace with a tiny cross pendant and stud earrings. The model left her platinum blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, Tahlia dropped an emoji instead of forming her thoughts into words. She also revealed her bathing suit came from Kristen Lonie Swimwear, tagging the brand.

A lot of her avid online supporters loved the new update. In less than a day, the snap earned more than 12,400 likes and over 135 comments. Countless admirers and some fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them raved about her jaw-dropping display, while some others praised her beauty.

"You have the best body I saw in this world," one fan wrote.

"So beautiful and so sexy," gushed another admirer.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.