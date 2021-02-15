Tahlia Hall Flaunts Killer Body And Ample Cleavage In Tiny Printed Bikini

Australian hottie Tahlia Hall has been flaunting her bodacious curves on Instagram lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On Monday, February 15, the model showed off her fantastic physique and ample assets in a smoking-hot new photo in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy snap, Tahlia could be seen outdoors, flaunting her fit figure under the sunny weather. She posed by standing near a wall, leaning to the side with her left arm raised and pressed into the flat surface. Her other arm hung down by her side.

The influencer rested her head on her arm while looking straight at the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze. The seductive look appeared to tantalize many viewers, with most of them expressing their thoughts about the picture in the comments section.

Tahlia wore a swimwear set that had a light blue base with uneven prints in dark blue. It included a triangle-style bikini top that featured fully lined cups, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her décolletage. Notably, she spilled out of the sides of the tiny cups, as a glimpse of her sideboob was evident in the pic. The straps that provided support went over her neck and tied around her back. It gave a tight fit that pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look more prominent.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed a lot of skin. Thin straps made up the waistband and hugged her slim torso, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. That said, the lower part of her body was cut off from view. The bottoms appeared to be a thong.

Tahlia chose to wear a few accessories with her beach day attire. She sported her favorite necklace with a tiny cross pendant and stud earrings. The model left her platinum blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, Tahlia dropped an emoji instead of forming her thoughts into words. She also revealed her bathing suit came from Kristen Lonie Swimwear, tagging the brand.

A lot of her avid online supporters loved the new update. In less than a day, the snap earned more than 12,400 likes and over 135 comments. Countless admirers and some fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them raved about her jaw-dropping display, while some others praised her beauty.

"You have the best body I saw in this world," one fan wrote.

"So beautiful and so sexy," gushed another admirer.