February 15, 2021
Gabby Allen Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Doing The Splits In A Headstand On The Beach
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Fitness model Gabby Allen put her fit physique and flexibility on display in her latest Instagram share. She uploaded a video that saw her performing the splits as she sported a skimpy bikini.

The former Love Island contestant's swimsuit was mismatched. The top was black with irregular white shapes on triangular cups. The bottoms were solid black with thin straps pulled high on the sides of her hips.

Gabby's update was presented in a video format, which captured her on a beach. A row of condominiums were visible several yards behind her. The sky was clear with a few wispy clouds on the horizon, suggesting it was a perfect day to be outside. She appeared to have at least a portion of the beach all to herself, as no one else was in the shot.

The popular influencer was in a headstand with her legs straight in the air when the clip started. The photographer was several feet from her as the frame showed the front of her entire body. Her bronze skin glistened in the bright sunlight.

After holding the pose for a few seconds, Gabby performed side splits with her toes pointed. She bent one knee and straightened out her leg before repeating the action with her other leg as the camera caught her from an angle.

The lens panned back to the front of her body as she straightened her legs, pointing her toes in the air and bending her knees and quickly performing the move again with a smile on her face. The photographer moved walked around Gabby, giving her fans a nice look at her chiseled abs, toned pins and pert derrière. The model straightened her legs one more time before slowly and carefully working into a forward splits position. She completed the move by returning to a side split position before leaning forward and landing on her booty, flashing a smile for the lens.

Many of Gabby's fan were impressed with both her incredible skills and insane figure.

"You're so fit it's unbelievable. Keep up the good work, Gabs. We love you," one admirer wrote, adding several red heart emoji to their words.

"This is amazing any other women out there thinking it's 1 thing being amazing at doing these moves but it's another keeping all her 'modesty' in it's rightful place. Bravo Gabby xx," added a second fan.

"Your body is amazing," a third user praised, along with a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

"I mean wow! you make it look so easy!!!!" a forth comment read.

