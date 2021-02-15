Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Andreane Chamberland Exposes Contoured Cleavage In Pale Pink Lingerie With Matching Garter Belt
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Andreane Chamberland proudly displayed her ample assets for her most recent Instagram share on Monday. The Canadian hottie kicked off the week with a bang as she showed off plenty of skin in a revealing outfit.

In the sultry snap, Andreane opted to wear a pale pink lingerie set. The skimpy bra hugged her chest closely and featured a deep neckline that exposed her contoured cleavage. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her toned arms.

She rocked a pair of matching panties that were pulled up high over her slender hips and fit tightly on her petite waist while emphasizing her muscular thighs. She completed the ensemble with a garter belt around her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the sexy style with a small pair of earrings and a half moon pendant around her neck.

Andreane stood on a hardwood floor with her legs apart. She had her hip pushed out and one arm hanging at her side. She arched her back and thrust her chest outward. She turned her head to the side with a sultry expression.

In the background, some large stuffed animals were seen sitting on the floor. A white dresser and a large mirror were also visible. In her hand, Andreane held a pink box with her name on it.

She pulled her long blond hair away from her face and styled her locks in voluminous waves that she tied into a ponytail behind her head, the ends spilling over her shoulder.

Andreane's 557,000-plus followers did not hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times in just one hour. Her admirers also left her over 170 comments during that time.

"Gorgeously beautiful woman," one follower wrote.

"Awesome Photo," declared a second user.

"Stunning gorgeous beautiful sexy fabulous hottest women ever," a third admirer praised.

"Goddess of beauty," gushed a fourth person.

Andreane is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in revealing clothing online. She's often seen posing in skimpy tops, racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a powder blue bikini that hugged her enviable curves in all the right places. That post was also a hit among her followers. As of this writing, it has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments.

