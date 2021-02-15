Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Curves In A Lacy Lingerie Set & Unbuttoned Plaid Shirt

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a lacy lingerie set and unbuttoned shirt. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and she made sure to tag the company's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The bra she wore was crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that had some lacy embellishments, adding some feminine flair to the look. The pale hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the cups had a scalloped trim along the edge, drawing more attention to her chest. A structured underwire stretched along the bottom of each cup, and there was a notch detail between her breasts that added some visual interest to the piece. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps extended over her shoulders for support.

She paired the bra with matching underwear crafted from the same delicate material. The front dipped down below her baby bump, and the sides stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The bottoms had a simple silhouette that showcased plenty of skin.

Hilde finished off the ensemble with an oversized, unbuttoned plaid shirt. She left the piece unbuttoned, and allowed one side to slide down her upper arm, giving the image a seductive vibe. The hem grazed about mid-thigh, and the sides were pushed back so her curves were on full display.

She also incorporated a few accessories, including a delicate necklace and some small gold hoop earrings. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun, strands hanging out from all sides to frame her face and drape down the nape of her neck, giving the look an effortlessly sexy feel.

She had an empty coffee cup in her hands, and sun shone in from a nearby window, illuminating a portion of her flawless features. A soft smile graced her features as she posed for the shot.

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the photo racked up over 32,400 likes as well as 465 comments within just two hours of going live.

"You are legit perf," one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"You're an angel!" another follower chimed in.

"Absolutely beautiful," a third follower remarked.

"You will never not be sexy," yet another wrote.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared another sultry snap. She rocked a pair of figure-hugging jeans for the shot, paired with a vibrant red bra. She stretched out across a bed, casting a seductive glance over her shoulder as she held a rose up to her stunning face.