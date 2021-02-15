Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Hungarian Fitness Hottie Anita Herbert Flaunts Sculpted Abs & Quads In A Skimpy Workout Set
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Anita Herbert stunned in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram feed. She shared the image on Valentine's Day, opting to wear an all-black outfit that did her nothing but favors.

The post included two new images as part of a promotion. Anita chose an outdoor space as the backdrop for her shoot, posing in front of a Jeep. A few palm trees and a bright blue sky indicated that she was somewhere warm. Anita stood in the center of the frame, bending one arm at the elbow and grabbing a few strands of hair in her hand. She held a blender bottle in her other hand, pressing it near her thigh.

Anita showed off her amazing figure in a sexy black set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a bra that stretched tightly over her chest. It featured one shoulder strap, leaving her opposite arm bare and her muscular biceps on display. The garment stretched tightly over her ribs, cutting off to expose her rock-hard abs, which have been the result of a rigorous exercise routine that she often shares on Instagram.

Anita teamed the top with a pair of spandex that were equally as hot, boasting the same fabric as her top. She pulled its thick waistband high on her hips to highlight her slender midsection and hourglass curves. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her legs, cutting off high on her thighs and exposing her muscular quads in their entirety. She wore her long dark locks in a middle part and her tresses spilled over her shoulders and back.

Anita added a black bracelet as her only visible accessory. The second image in the set included a few fitness supplements. In her caption, Anita plugged Onest Health — offering 15% off everything on their site. She also included instructions on how to place an order.

Fans have not been shy about showering the sultry update with love. Within minutes, the post has amassed more than 15,000 likes and 230-plus comments. Some users applauded Anita's fit figure while a few more asked questions about the supplements.

"Yay your girl loves a discount These supplements are so helpful for me on my day to day," one follower remarked, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

"You are absolutely beautiful. Love you to pieces," gushed a second user.

"Omg. I love your figure. You have one of the perfect body," a third wrote, alongside a few hearts.

"Just ordered pink lemonade hyperburn...just in time for the next new challenge!" shared a fourth fan.

